Rs 62 Crore Boost For Animal Healthcare In Delhi: CM Rekha Gupta

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday outlined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government's vision of inclusive growth, asserting that the national capital is progressing by balancing development with heritage, sensitivity, and compassion.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister highlighted key provisions in the latest Budget aimed at strengthening animal welfare and healthcare infrastructure across Delhi.

She said that a sum of Rs 62 crore has been allocated to bolster animal healthcare services, with a focus on modernising veterinary hospitals and expanding access to advanced treatment facilities, including surgeries and vaccination.

Emphasising the need for systemic improvements, Chief Minister Gupta noted that the Delhi government is working to upgrade existing veterinary infrastructure to ensure better care for animals.

The initiative is expected to significantly enhance the capacity of government-run facilities, making quality treatment more accessible to pet owners as well as caretakers of stray animals.

Alongside healthcare measures, the Chief Minister also announced the establishment of 10 modern cow shelters in the initial phase.

She added that the number will be scaled up to 40 in a phased manner, reflecting the Delhi government's long-term commitment to animal welfare and management.

In a bid to curb cruelty against animals, Chief Minister Gupta said that SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) committees are being formed in every district.

These committees will be tasked with ensuring prompt and strict action against cases of animal abuse, thereby strengthening enforcement mechanisms at the grassroots level.

"The goal is to build a Delhi where empathy for every living being is a shared value and compassion becomes our identity," the Chief Minister said, underscoring the broader vision behind these initiatives.

The announcements come as part of a wider push by the Delhi government to integrate humane governance practices with urban development, positioning the city as a model for balanced and compassionate growth.