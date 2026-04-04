Attack On Tharoor's Security, Fake Surveys Signal Left's Desperation: Lop Satheesan

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, April 4 (IANS) With just days left for polling in the Kerala Assembly election, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Saturday alleged that recent developments in the state's campaign reflect a ruling front "on the defensive" and struggling to retain public confidence.

Citing the attempted assault on the security personnel of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during a campaign event in Wandoor on Friday night, Satheesan said the incident was indicative of the political climate.

"When popular leaders draw large crowds, such reactions point to frustration on the other side," he remarked, suggesting that the episode underscored the growing momentum of the Opposition campaign.

Satheesan also flagged what he described as a surge of“fabricated and motivated poll surveys” circulating on social media and other platforms.

According to him, these are being deployed to create a perception battle in the final stretch of campaigning.

“Such surveys are aimed at misleading voters and manufacturing a false narrative. It only shows the extent of concern within the ruling camp,” he said.

"UDF will win handsomely with 100 seats," said Satheesan.

Turning his criticism towards Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the Leader of the Opposition alleged that recent statements by the Chief Minister indicated a "soft corner" towards the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

He pointed out that even within Left circles, including at the CPI-M Party Congress, the SDPI has been described as an extreme extremist outfit.

"For the sake of a few votes and in a desperate attempt to stay relevant, the Chief Minister appears willing to reach out in all directions," Satheesan said, adding that such positioning raises serious political and ideological questions.

He maintained that the cumulative effect of these developments, the attack during campaign activity, the circulation of questionable surveys, and shifting political signals reflects a ruling front under pressure.

As campaigning enters its final phase, Satheesan asserted that the Opposition would continue to focus on issues affecting voters, expressing confidence that the electorate would "see through attempts to distort the narrative" and deliver a decisive verdict.