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"Designed for everyday living. Built to elevate your home."Brevard Tile is now Brevard Kitchen and Bath, a name that better reflects its kitchen, bath, tile, shower, backsplash, and flooring services. Based in Melbourne, the company continues serving homeowners across Brevard County with trusted remodeling expertise.

Melbourne, FL - Brevard Tile has officially announced a new business name: Brevard Kitchen and Bath. The new name better reflects the company's focus on helping homeowners throughout Melbourne and the greater Brevard County area with kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling, showers, backsplashes, tile installation, and flooring solutions. While the name is changing, the company's commitment to craftsmanship, service, and helping local homeowners improve their living spaces remains the same.

The transition from Brevard Tile to Brevard Kitchen and Bath is designed to give homeowners a clearer understanding of the company's full range of services. For many local customers, the previous name highlighted tile work, but did not fully communicate the broader kitchen and bath remodeling expertise the company provides. With the new name, Brevard Kitchen and Bath is aligning its brand more closely with the services homeowners are already searching for online when planning home improvement projects in Melbourne, West Melbourne, Palm Bay, Indialantic, Satellite Beach, Rockledge, Merritt Island, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Cape Canaveral, and nearby communities throughout Brevard County.

A Name That Matches What Today's Homeowners Are Searching For

As more homeowners begin their remodeling journey through search engines, maps, mobile devices, and AI-generated search summaries, a business name plays an important role in helping customers instantly understand what a company offers. Brevard Kitchen and Bath was chosen to make that connection stronger and more immediate. The updated name reflects a service-driven brand focused on kitchens, bathrooms, showers, flooring, backsplashes, and other interior upgrades that matter most to homeowners looking for beauty, functionality, and long-term value.

By moving to a name that more directly reflects kitchen and bath remodeling, the company is making it easier for customers to identify the business when searching for terms such as kitchen remodeling in Melbourne, bathroom remodeling in Palm Bay, custom showers in Brevard County, backsplash installation near Melbourne, and tile and flooring services across the Space Coast region. The name change helps improve clarity for both people and search platforms by connecting the brand more naturally to real homeowner needs.

According to the company, the rebrand is not about changing who they are. It is about communicating more clearly what they do and where they do it. Brevard Kitchen and Bath remains focused on helping homeowners transform outdated spaces into rooms that are more attractive, more comfortable, and better suited to daily life.

Serving Melbourne and a Wider Brevard County Footprint

Brevard Kitchen and Bath will continue serving customers from its Melbourne base while supporting homeowners across a broad Brevard County service area. That includes Melbourne, West Melbourne, Palm Bay, Melbourne Beach, Indialantic, Indian Harbour Beach, Satellite Beach, Rockledge, Merritt Island, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Cape Canaveral, and surrounding local communities.

The rebrand also supports the company's goal of being more visible to homeowners across the county who may be familiar with its work but not have realized the full scope of remodeling services available. A kitchen remodel in one community, a shower upgrade in another, or a new tile and flooring project in another part of Brevard County all fall within the company's service focus. By clearly naming the business around its strongest service categories, Brevard Kitchen and Bath is creating a more recognizable identity for homeowners throughout the region.

Local homeowners often want a remodeling company that understands both style and practical use. Kitchens and bathrooms are among the most-used rooms in any home, which means every design decision matters. From surface selection and layout improvement to installation quality and project coordination, the company's work is centered on creating spaces that look polished, perform well, and support everyday living.

Continuity, Clarity, and Local Trust

Although the brand name is changing, Brevard Kitchen and Bath emphasizes that the core mission remains unchanged. The company continues to focus on helping homeowners make informed remodeling decisions and move forward with confidence, whether they are planning a single-room update or a more comprehensive interior improvement project.

The business also recognizes that trust is central to any remodeling decision. Homeowners want a company they can rely on for communication, product knowledge, installation quality, and a finished result that adds beauty and function to the home. The new name is intended to strengthen that trust by giving people a more accurate picture of the company from the first moment they see it online.

For homeowners comparing local options, the company's updated identity also aligns with the language consumers often use when evaluating businesses. Many search for a Highly Rated remodeling company with experience in kitchens and bathrooms. Others look for a contractor that feels Voted Best by the community because of reputation and reliability. Still others simply want a team they believe is the Best in the area for transforming kitchens, bathrooms, showers, tile, and flooring into finished spaces that feel custom, durable, and inviting. Brevard Kitchen and Bath's new name is intended to support that recognition by making the company's role in the local market more immediately understood.

Why the Rebrand Matters for Kitchens, Baths, Tile, and Flooring

Kitchen and bathroom projects often begin with inspiration, but they ultimately depend on execution. Homeowners want materials, design direction, and installation work that come together in a way that feels cohesive and practical. Brevard Kitchen and Bath's updated identity brings those elements under a single, focused name that clearly communicates what the company does best.

Whether a homeowner is considering a kitchen refresh, a new backsplash, an updated shower, replacement flooring, or a complete bathroom transformation, the new brand name creates stronger alignment between the company's services and the way customers search. It also helps search engines and AI-driven systems connect the brand with relevant remodeling topics, locations, and service categories. That clarity can improve discoverability across local search results, organic results, and AI-generated overviews that summarize businesses for homeowners researching options.

In a competitive local market, clear positioning matters. Brevard Kitchen and Bath is using this name change as an opportunity to present a stronger and more descriptive brand identity that reflects the company's present-day focus while continuing to serve the same communities and homeowners who have trusted the business under its former name.

What Homeowners Should Know Going Forward

Homeowners who knew the company as Brevard Tile should understand that the business is now Brevard Kitchen and Bath. The updated name is intended to simplify the customer journey, improve brand recognition, and better represent the kitchen, bathroom, tile, shower, backsplash, and flooring services available through the company.

The company invites local homeowners, property owners, and families planning renovation projects to visit the website, explore service information, and connect directly for the next steps. Customers can learn more online at or call (844) 965-1213 for more information.

About Brevard Kitchen and Bath

Brevard Kitchen and Bath, formerly known as Brevard Tile, is a Melbourne, Florida-based remodeling company serving homeowners throughout Brevard County. The company focuses on kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling, showers, backsplashes, tile, and flooring, with an emphasis on quality workmanship, functional design, and helping customers improve the spaces they use every day.