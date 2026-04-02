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Nelson Gonzalez Of BHHS EWM Realty Rises To No. 1 Agent Worldwide In Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Global Network
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Nelson Gonzalez, Senior Vice President with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) EWM Realty, has been named the No. 1 individual agent worldwide across the entire Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices global network – a distinction spanning more than 40,000 real estate professionals across 1,360 offices.
The honor was announced last week during the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices annual convention in Nashville, recognizing Gonzalez's extraordinary performance within one of the world's largest residential real estate networks.
A leading force in South Florida's ultra-luxury property market for more than three decades, Gonzalez has amassed more than $4 billion in career sales, representing many of Miami's most prominent waterfront estates and record-setting transactions.
“This recognition is a tremendous honor,” said Gonzalez.“I've spent my career focused on one simple principle: delivering exceptional results for my customers and representing the most remarkable homes in Miami. To be recognized among such an accomplished global network is incredibly meaningful, and I'm grateful to the buyers and sellers, colleagues, and partners who have trusted me with their most important real estate decisions.”
“In a network this large, it takes something special to rise to the very top,” said Chris Kelly, CEO of HomeServices of America, the global enterprise that owns the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise and is the parent company of BHHS EWM Realty.“Nelson has spent his career building relationships, representing remarkable homes, and consistently delivering results for his clients. This recognition is really a reflection of that long-term consistency.”
Over the course of his career, Gonzalez has become one of Miami's most recognized luxury brokers, operating at the center of the region's highest-profile transactions. His portfolio spans elite enclaves including Miami Beach's North Bay Road, the Sunset Islands, Palm and Hibiscus Islands, Pine Tree Drive, Golden Beach, and Coconut Grove where he has brokered numerous multi-million-dollar waterfront sales.
Among his most notable transactions are 88 La Gorce Circle, sold in 2025 for $74.25 million – the highest single-family home sale in Miami Beach that year; the $34 million sale of a Golden Beach waterfront residence at 263 Ocean Blvd., the second-highest residential sale ever recorded in that market; and the widely publicized sale of the historic Miami Beach estate once owned by Al Capone, which Gonzalez successfully brokered in two separate transactions.
“Nelson's latest achievement of reaching the No. 1 ranking speaks not only to outstanding sales performance, but also to the trust he has earned among buyers and sellers across South Florida,” concluded Ron Shuffield, President and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty.“For decades, he has been synonymous with Miami's luxury real estate market and has been behind many of its most significant transactions. This is a spectacular milestone for Nelson and our entire company.”
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About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty
BHHS EWM Realty, a full-service real estate brokerage founded in 1964, is one of America's largest real estate services firms. The brokerage is part of an international network of 40,000 agents operating from 1,360 offices spread across the globe. Its parent company, HomeServices of America, is an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway. BHHS EWM Realty has more than 600 associates and staff members operating from four offices in South Florida. Visit .
The honor was announced last week during the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices annual convention in Nashville, recognizing Gonzalez's extraordinary performance within one of the world's largest residential real estate networks.
A leading force in South Florida's ultra-luxury property market for more than three decades, Gonzalez has amassed more than $4 billion in career sales, representing many of Miami's most prominent waterfront estates and record-setting transactions.
“This recognition is a tremendous honor,” said Gonzalez.“I've spent my career focused on one simple principle: delivering exceptional results for my customers and representing the most remarkable homes in Miami. To be recognized among such an accomplished global network is incredibly meaningful, and I'm grateful to the buyers and sellers, colleagues, and partners who have trusted me with their most important real estate decisions.”
“In a network this large, it takes something special to rise to the very top,” said Chris Kelly, CEO of HomeServices of America, the global enterprise that owns the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise and is the parent company of BHHS EWM Realty.“Nelson has spent his career building relationships, representing remarkable homes, and consistently delivering results for his clients. This recognition is really a reflection of that long-term consistency.”
Over the course of his career, Gonzalez has become one of Miami's most recognized luxury brokers, operating at the center of the region's highest-profile transactions. His portfolio spans elite enclaves including Miami Beach's North Bay Road, the Sunset Islands, Palm and Hibiscus Islands, Pine Tree Drive, Golden Beach, and Coconut Grove where he has brokered numerous multi-million-dollar waterfront sales.
Among his most notable transactions are 88 La Gorce Circle, sold in 2025 for $74.25 million – the highest single-family home sale in Miami Beach that year; the $34 million sale of a Golden Beach waterfront residence at 263 Ocean Blvd., the second-highest residential sale ever recorded in that market; and the widely publicized sale of the historic Miami Beach estate once owned by Al Capone, which Gonzalez successfully brokered in two separate transactions.
“Nelson's latest achievement of reaching the No. 1 ranking speaks not only to outstanding sales performance, but also to the trust he has earned among buyers and sellers across South Florida,” concluded Ron Shuffield, President and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty.“For decades, he has been synonymous with Miami's luxury real estate market and has been behind many of its most significant transactions. This is a spectacular milestone for Nelson and our entire company.”
# # #
About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty
BHHS EWM Realty, a full-service real estate brokerage founded in 1964, is one of America's largest real estate services firms. The brokerage is part of an international network of 40,000 agents operating from 1,360 offices spread across the globe. Its parent company, HomeServices of America, is an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway. BHHS EWM Realty has more than 600 associates and staff members operating from four offices in South Florida. Visit .
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