hep global GmbH / Key word(s): Bond

hep global GmbH recommends approving the jointly agreed, amended resolution proposal of SdK in the voting without a meeting from 12 to 14 April 2026

02.04.2026 / 17:28 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

hep global GmbH recommends approving the jointly agreed, amended resolution proposal of SdK in the voting without a meeting from 12 to 14 April 2026

Güglingen, 2 April 2026 – hep global GmbH will shortly receive an amended resolution proposal from SdK Schutzgemeinschaft der Kapitalanleger e.V. (“SdK”) regarding its proposed resolutions for the voting without a meeting of the holders of its Green Bond 2021/2026 (ISIN: DE000A3H3JV5) from 12 April 2026 at 0:00 hours to 14 April 2026 at 24:00 hours. The amended resolution proposal has already been agreed upon between hep global and SdK and also reflects feedback from numerous positive discussions with bondholders. Therefore, the Company recommends that the holders of the Green Bond 2021/2026 approve the SdK's amended resolution proposal. SdK will propose increasing the bond's interest rate from 6.5% to 8.0%, unless the company repays the bond in full within 6 months of its original maturity date on 18 May 2026. hep global's stated goal is to fully redeem the Green Bond 2021/2026 before 18 November 2026. In addition, hep global has decided to pay a one-time resolution fee of 25 Euro to each effectively participating bondholder of the Green Bond 2021/2026. This is subject to the following conditions: The required quorum has been reached; the necessary approvals from the bondholders regarding the proposed resolution have been obtained; the statutory challenge period pursuant to Section 20 of the German Bond Act

(“Schuldverschreibungsgesetz” – SchVG) has expired without any challenge proceedings being pending or having been legally concluded; and, additionally, the approved amendment to the bond terms has taken effect. SdK will hold a webinar on 8 April 2026 at 17:00 hours, in which hep global will also participate. Prior registration at is required. SdK's amended resolution proposal and other documents for the voting without a meeting will be made available on the company's website at shortly after receipt of the amended resolution proposal.

Press contact:

Evelyn Kilinc

Römerstraße 3

74363 Güglingen

Phone: +49 7135 93446-759

Email:...al



Investor contact:

Thomas Tschirf

Römerstraße 3

74363 Güglingen

Phone: +49 7135 93446-0

Email:...al



Financial press contact:

Frank Ostermair, Linh Chung

IR4value GmbH

Karl-Hromadnik-Str. 14

81241 München

Phone: +49 211 178047-20

Email:...

02.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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