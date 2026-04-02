One And One Green Technologies To Present At The 12Th Annual Gabelli Environmental Services Symposium

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) San Rafael, Bulacan, Philippines, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One and One Green Technologies. INC (“One and One” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: YDDL), a Philippines-based recycler holding a government-issued license in the Philippines to import and process hazardous waste as raw materials, today announced that its Management Team will participate at the 12th Annual Gabelli Environmental Services Symposium on Thursday, April 9, 2026 in New York City. The formal presentation is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Gabelli Environmental Services Symposium convenes institutional investors, asset managers, and public company executives focused on the environmental services and resource recovery sectors, providing a concentrated forum for in-depth investment dialogue.

Registration for in-person or virtual attendance is available at .

Ms. Tina Yan, Chairman and CEO of One and One, commented: "Our participation at the Gabelli Environmental Services Symposium reflects our commitment to engaging the investment community and building important investor relationships that support our long-term growth strategy. As the only licensed importer and converter of hazardous waste streams into non-ferrous metals in the Philippines, we operate at a uniquely positioned intersection of environmental compliance and resource monetization - and forums like this allow us to bring that story directly to the investors who matter most."

About One and One Green Technologies . INC

One and one Green Technologies. INC (NASDAQ: YDDL) is a licensed hazardous waste importer and a licensed recycler of non-ferrous metals and industrial materials in the Philippines. One and One transforms electronic waste, scrap metal, and other raw materials into high-value products, including copper alloy ingots and aluminum scraps. With a significant permitted annual capacity and advanced processing capabilities, One and One provides economical, flexible, and environmentally responsible recycling solutions to manufacturers and industrial clients across domestic and international markets. One and One is strategically positioned to meet the growing demand for sustainable resource management.

For more information, please visit our website at .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as“may,“will,“intend,”“should,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“project,”“estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the“Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at . The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations, LLC

Tel: 347-947-2093

Email: ...