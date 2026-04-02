Climate Change Warning? Hong Kong's Iconic 'Hero Trees' Are Losing Their Glory - Here's WHY

Hong Kong's iconic“hero trees” are changing-and scientists say it's a warning sign of climate change. The Kapok tree, famous for its bright red flowers blooming on bare branches, is now behaving differently. In recent years, flowers have begun appearing alongside green leaves-a shift experts say shows nature falling out of sync. According to meteorologist Lam Chiu-ying, warmer winters mean the trees are no longer shedding their leaves as they should. Hong Kong recently recorded its warmest winter on record, with an average temperature of 19.3°C. Ecologist Angie Ng warns that this change could have wider ecological impacts, affecting birds, insects, and the entire ecosystem. In this video: – Why Hong Kong's kapok trees are changing – How climate change is affecting seasonal cycles – What“out of sync” nature really means – Impact on birds, insects, and ecosystems – Why this matters beyond just appearance What looks like a small change... could signal something much bigger.

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