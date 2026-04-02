RS Passes Bill For Statutory Recognition To Amaravati As Andhra Pradesh Capital

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2026 to grant statutory recognition to Amaravati as the sole and permanent capital of Andhra Pradesh was passed by Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Rajya Sabha Chairman, C.P. Radhakrishnan announced the passing of the Bill by a voice vote amid thumping of desks by the members. On behalf of the House and the people of the entire country, he congratulated Andhra Pradesh.

Members of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) raised slogans, hailing the passing of the Bill.

Replying to the debate, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, congratulated Andhra Pradesh. He termed it a historic occasion and wished that Andhra Pradesh would march ahead on the path of development and play its role in fulfilling the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'.

As many as 17 MPs from 11 parties participated in the nearly three-hour-long debate. Ten parties including Congress supported the Bill while YSR Congress Party opposed the Bill on the ground that it failed to address the concerns of farmers who had given their lands for the state capital.

Andhra Pradesh minister and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, some TDP members of the Lok Sabha and TDP leaders were present in the gallery to watch the debate.

The Bill, which was passed by Lok Sabha on Wednesday, amended the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, affirming Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh.

The amendment to Section 5 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 replaces the earlier provision of“a new capital” with“Amaravati shall be the new capital”.

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on March 28 had unanimously passed a resolution, enabling the Bill's introduction in Parliament.

Members of TDP, BJP and Jana Sena, which are partners in the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh, strongly supported the Bill. Congress, Samajwadi Party, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and other parties also supported the Bill.

Participating in the debate, Civil Aviation Minister, K. Ram Mohan Naidu, recalled that farmers and women of Amaravati fought relentlessly for more than 1,600 days to oppose the move of then YSRCP government to have three capitals.

He alleged that the then government used state machinery to suppress the protestors.

BJP MP, K. Laxman said that 29,000 farmers gave 33,000 acres of land for capital Amaravati. He stated that a 'viksit' capital will make Andhra Pradesh 'viksit' and help fulfil the vision of 'Viksit Bharat.'

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury from Telangana, who initiated the debate, extended full support to the Bill on behalf of the party. She termed it a victory of farmers.

The former union minister alleged that the Centre has failed to fulfil the commitments made at the time of bifurcation of the state.

BRS MP Ravichandra from Telangana demanded that five villages in Bhadrachalam be returned to Telangana