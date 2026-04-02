Mechanised Infantry Marks 47Th Raising Day With Wreath-Laying Ceremony

Wreath-Laying Ceremony Marks Raising Day

The Mechanised Infantry Regiment of the Indian Army on Thursday marked its 47th Raising Day with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the National War Memorial in New Delhi, paying tributes to soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. Major General R Premraj, Additional Director General of Mechanised Infantry, along with serving personnel, laid a wreath at the National War Memorial on behalf of all ranks of the Regiment.

Memorial Lecture on Strategic Autonomy

As part of the Raising Day commemorations, the 6th General K Sundarji Memorial Lecture was organised at the Sapta Shakti Auditorium, Jaipur Military Station, under the mentorship of Lieutenant General PS Shekhawat, Chief of Staff, South Western Command, and Colonel of the Mechanised Infantry Regiment. The lecture, organised by the Mechanised Infantry Centre and School in collaboration with the Centre for Land Warfare Studies, New Delhi, was held on the theme "Challenges of Pursuing Strategic Autonomy in an Increasingly Fractious World."

The keynote address was delivered by Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, South Western Command. The lecture also featured distinguished speakers who shared insights on the changing international relations landscape, as well as defence and security perspectives. The event was attended by military personnel, veterans and scholars.

Role and Modernisation of Mechanised Infantry

The Mechanised Infantry Regiment occupies a vital place in the Indian Army's war-fighting framework, combining the mobility and firepower of mechanised platforms with the close-combat capability of infantry soldiers. The Regiment continues to adapt to the demands of the modern battlefield through capability enhancement and technological integration, ensuring that the Mechanised Infantry remains operationally ready, future-oriented and capable of operating effectively in multidomain operations.

The 47th Raising Day celebrations reaffirmed the Mechanised Infantry Regiment's steadfast commitment to its glorious legacy, operational excellence, technological modernisation and dedicated service to the nation.

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