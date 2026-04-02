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U.S. Calls on Americans to Depart Iraq Within 48 Hours
(MENAFN) The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad issued an urgent evacuation warning Thursday, calling on American nationals to leave Iraq without delay amid intelligence indicating imminent attacks in the capital within the next 24 to 48 hours.
In a security alert published on X, the embassy cautioned that Iran-backed Iraqi militias may be actively plotting strikes against U.S. citizens and interests in central Baghdad. Potential targets span a broad range, including American nationals, corporations, universities, diplomatic compounds, energy facilities, hotels, airports, and Iraqi institutions perceived to have ties to Washington.
Officials also raised the alarm over kidnapping threats, noting that militias have previously abducted Americans in the region. The embassy's alert was unambiguous in its directive: "Do not travel to Iraq for any reason. Leave immediately if you are there."
The warning further stated that Baghdad's government has demonstrated an inability to prevent attacks launched within or from Iraqi soil. Adding to the concern, the embassy noted that certain militia operatives "may have links to state institutions or carry official identification" — a detail suggesting the threat is deeply embedded within official structures.
Washington has long accused several Iraqi armed factions of maintaining direct ties to Tehran and conducting attacks against U.S. military installations across the region.
The alert arrives against a backdrop of escalating regional conflict. The United States and Israel have sustained a joint air offensive against Iran since February 28, a campaign that has claimed the lives of more than 1,340 people — among them former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Tehran has launched waves of drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting U.S. military assets, inflicting casualties, damaging critical infrastructure, and sending shockwaves through global markets and international aviation.
In a security alert published on X, the embassy cautioned that Iran-backed Iraqi militias may be actively plotting strikes against U.S. citizens and interests in central Baghdad. Potential targets span a broad range, including American nationals, corporations, universities, diplomatic compounds, energy facilities, hotels, airports, and Iraqi institutions perceived to have ties to Washington.
Officials also raised the alarm over kidnapping threats, noting that militias have previously abducted Americans in the region. The embassy's alert was unambiguous in its directive: "Do not travel to Iraq for any reason. Leave immediately if you are there."
The warning further stated that Baghdad's government has demonstrated an inability to prevent attacks launched within or from Iraqi soil. Adding to the concern, the embassy noted that certain militia operatives "may have links to state institutions or carry official identification" — a detail suggesting the threat is deeply embedded within official structures.
Washington has long accused several Iraqi armed factions of maintaining direct ties to Tehran and conducting attacks against U.S. military installations across the region.
The alert arrives against a backdrop of escalating regional conflict. The United States and Israel have sustained a joint air offensive against Iran since February 28, a campaign that has claimed the lives of more than 1,340 people — among them former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Tehran has launched waves of drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting U.S. military assets, inflicting casualties, damaging critical infrastructure, and sending shockwaves through global markets and international aviation.
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