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Kyrgyzstan Strives To Fully Realize Its Transit Potential - Chairperson

Kyrgyzstan Strives To Fully Realize Its Transit Potential - Chairperson


2026-04-02 05:05:44
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. Kyrgyzstan is committed to fully realizing its transit potential, Adylbek Kasymaliev said during the second meeting of government heads and vice presidents of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) member countries in Baku, Trend reports.

Kasymaliev emphasized that transport cooperation within the organization plays a crucial role in strengthening economic ties, promoting trade and tourism, and advancing regional integration.

“Given its geographic position in the heart of Eurasia, Kyrgyzstan aims to fully leverage its transit potential. Moreover, the country serves as a key link in the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route,” he said.

The prime minister added that the Zangezur corridor represents a logical continuation of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, connecting China's Pacific coast to European markets through Central Asia, the Caspian region, Azerbaijan, and Türkiye.

“This route will contribute to the development of integrated infrastructure across the region,” Kasymaliev noted.

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Trend News Agency

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