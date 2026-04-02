Dialogue With Hightide Therapeutics' CMO Dr. Filip Surmont: Moving Beyond The Blockbuster Legacy To Reshape Kidney Disease Treatment Through A Dual-Mechanism Approach



HONG KONG, Apr 2, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Across the landscape of global biotech companies, the appointment of a senior executive often serves as a "barometer"-offering insights into a company's pipeline potential and reflecting how industry veterans gauge the sector's future. A clear signal of the company's growth arrived in February 2026, when HighTide Therapeutics (2511 ) announced a high-profile executive appointment: Dr. Filip Surmont joined the company as Chief Medical Officer (CMO). For professionals in the cardiovascular, renal, and metabolic fields, this is a name that carries real weight. Over a career spanning three decades, Dr. Surmont has held senior medical leadership roles at multinational giants including Wyeth, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca. Among his most notable contributions was his role in the global strategic development of the SGLT-2 inhibitor dapagliflozin - a landmark effort that required close collaboration across functions and geographies within a large multinational organization. As part of a talented cross-functional team, he helped shape the strategy that positioned dapagliflozin as a global metabolic blockbuster, ultimately reaching $8.405 billion USD in sales in 2025. Notably, just a few months earlier, HighTide Therapeutics' core product, HTD1801, had outperformed dapagliflozin across multiple key cardiovascular, renal, and metabolic endpoints in a head-to-head Phase III clinical trial for type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM). For Dr. Surmont, transitioning from managing a reigning "blockbuster" to joining a“challenger” Chinese biotech was far from coincidental. What drew him out of his comfort zone was not just HTD1801's strong glucose-lowering performance, but also the breakthrough potential this new molecular entity (NME) has shown in cardiovascular, kidney and metabolic (CKM) disease in general, and chronic kidney disease (CKD) more specifically - driven by a fundamentally differentiated pathophysiological mechanisms. I Clinical Complacency in CKD: The Quest for True Reversal Within the medical community, chronic kidney disease (CKD) has long been a source of frustration. Once the kidney function begins to decline, it typically deteriorates progressively and irreversibly over time, leaving most patients facing dialysis or kidney transplantation as an eventual outcome. "There has long been a degree of complacency in CKD treatment among physicians, patients, and even caregivers," Dr. Surmont noted pointedly. "A mindset has taken hold that the progressive decline in renal function with age is inevitable. I've been striving to change this mindset throughout my career, both during my time at multinational pharmaceutical companies and now." Current standard treatments - including ACE inhibitors/ARBs and the widely used SGLT-2 inhibitors - have demonstrated efficacy in slowing disease progression, yet fall short of halting or reversing the underlying pathology. They can significantly reduce the rate of decline in the estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR), buying patients valuable time, but fail to alter the terminal trajectory towards kidney failure. Further complicating the clinical picture is the multi-factorial nature of CKD. Taking diabetic kidney disease (DKD) caused by T2DM as an example, besides pathophysiological factors driven by metabolic dysfunction, it is complicated by interconnected and highly complex factors such as hemodynamic perturbances, chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and other non-diabetic factors that fuel each other to worsen disease prognosis. Existing standard-of-care drugs often address only one dimension of the disease by regulating hemodynamics or a single metabolic pathway, making it difficult to comprehensively address the inflammatory damage in the renal microenvironment. II the Mechanism: Remodeling Renal Architecture via a Dual Metabolic and Anti-inflammatory Pathway The emergence of HTD1801 provides a new key to breaking this deadlock. As an oral anti-inflammatory and metabolic modulator (AIMM) independently developed by HighTide Therapeutics, HTD1801 demonstrates a unique therapeutic potential at the microscopic level as compared to traditional drugs. Rather than relying on a single mechanism, it takes a "two-pronged" approach by activating AMPK (adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase) and inhibiting the NLRP3 inflammasome. Dr. Surmont has full confidence in the scientific logic underpinning this mechanism: "This drug acts simultaneously on two critical levels: beyond blood sugar, it improves overall metabolic efficiency at its source; at the same time, it directly suppresses the underlying chronic inflammation that drives organ damage." Taking a deep dive into its mechanism of action, HTD1801's dual mechanism precisely targets multiple microstructures within the kidney. "This is reflected across different renal compartments," Dr. Surmont explained. "From the filtering glomeruli and the structural interstitium to the reabsorptive tubules, and even podocytes-the vital gatekeepers of the filtration barrier, the dual action of AMPK activation and NLRP3 inhibition has demonstrated stronger-than-expected protective benefits." This mechanistic rationale, spanning from metabolic regulation to organ-level protection, has ultimately been validated by clinical data. At the 2025 American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Annual Meeting, HighTide Therapeutics presented as a late breaker Phase III clinical study data in T2DM patients with mild renal impairment. The results captured the industry's attention: compared with the placebo group, the HTD1801 group demonstrated a significant and sustainable difference in annualized eGFR slope of +9.81 ml/min/1.73 m2/year. In the eyes of nephrologists, a "positive slope" on the eGFR curve is a strong and unique signal, suggesting the possibility of early structural recovery. "What we need to do next is confirm that this eGFR repair effect observed in DKD also holds true for CKD patients not driven by diabetes," Dr. Surmont revealed, indicating that relevant clinical studies are already underway, with more detailed data expected to validate this cross-etiology therapeutic potential. III "Rescue" to "Prevention": Advancing a Holistic Cardiorenal Metabolic (CKM) Mindset Dr. Surmont brings to HighTide Therapeutics more than just clinical expertise; he brings a“game-changing” mentality that transcends a single-drug perspective. Another career-defining milestone for Dr. Surmont was his leadership role in helping reshape global asthma treatment guidelines. Historically, asthma management relied on short-acting bronchodilators for "rescue" only upon exacerbation of symptoms and shortness of breath. Dr. Surmont proposed and validated the "Anti-Inflammatory Reliever (AIR)" strategy a modern asthma management strategy that uses a combination inhaled corticosteroids and a bronchodilator as a reliever - treating both the acute bronchospasm and the underlying airway inflammation with every dose, in contrast to traditional short acting dilator-only relief. This shift ultimately benefited approximately 120 million patients worldwide and reshaped treatment paradigms. Now, facing CKD, he sees the same opportunity for a paradigm-shifting breakthrough. Given HTD1801's strong potential to repair mild renal impairment, future clinical guidelines could reasonably recommend initiating treatments early, when eGFR is still at a relatively high level. By establishing a positive trajectory for renal function recovery early in the disease, there is hope that most patients can completely avoid the looming threat of dialysis. From a health-economics perspective, this would reallocate healthcare spending: shifting funds away from costly late-stage interventions (such as dialysis and heart failure rescue) towards highly cost-effective early treatment, thereby generating substantial healthcare cost savings for society and reducing patients' financial burden for late-stage interventions. Dr. Surmont also strongly advocates for a holistic management approach to "Cardiovascular-Kidney-Metabolic (CKM)" health. As multifunctional drugs like HTD1801 continue to evolve, he believes physicians will move beyond the single-dimensional therapeutic mindset. "My ideal scenario is that all physicians managing cardiovascular, metabolic, renal, hepatic, or even obesity issues would evaluate the patient with a holistic mindset," he says, pointing to the current siloed nature in clinical practice. " As an example eGFR monitoring is not always part of routine cardiological assessment, yet at the mechanistic level, cardiac and renal dysfunction are manifestations of the same underlying disease process - making an integrated view essential" He cited a successful experiment he led while promoting dapagliflozin in China: requiring cardiologists at partner hospitals to measure patients' eGFR during their consultations. By merely adding this simple cross-disciplinary action, the number of patients on guideline directed medical treatment tripled within six months. IV.A Buyer's Lens: The Booming BD Activity in CKD and HighTide Therapeutics' Confidence in Value Creation As a core member of the company's leadership team, Dr. Surmont also frequently examines HighTide Therapeutics' position through the lens of capital market and industry dynamics. Over the past two years, the global biopharmaceutical market has seen a surge in business development (BD) activity in the CKD field. In 2025, Roche announced a major collaboration with Zealand Pharma valued at up to $5.3 billion; multinational giants like Novartis, Boehringer Ingelheim, and Novo Nordisk have also been making significant investments to secure premium assets in the metabolic and renal disease space. Dr. Surmont, drawing on his extensive multinational experience, has a clear read on this "land grab" phenomenon: "The core driver is the massive profit potential and rapid growth in this field. Five years ago, the therapeutic arsenal here was relatively limited. Now, with breakthrough blockbusters like GLP-1RAs and SGLT-2i's, the kidney disease landscape has been reshaped, yet there remains a residual risk is 60–80% of the original event burden. He further elaborated: "Even when patients are treated with four pillars of therapy (ACEi/ARBs, SGLT-2i's, GLP-1RAs, MRAs), the complex underlying inflammatory mechanisms remain largely unaddressed, still leaving a significant gap in our ability to fully protect the kidney. This creates substantial pricing potential and broad combination therapy prospects for drugs with fundamentally new mechanisms like HTD1801." "Looking back at the history of SGLT-2 inhibitors, it took over a decade from approval to reaching 20%-25% guideline-directed clinical uptake. The slow progress was partly due to a lack of strong medical education and advocacy, and partly because of physicians and patients' tendency to yield to the disease's natural trajectory." Now, having taken the helm as CMO of HighTide Therapeutics, Dr. Filip Surmont is poised to challenge the status quo and break this complacency with solid clinical data and a new medical narrative. For this drug-born from Chinese innovation with a global ambition-the voyage in the CKM field has only just begun.

