MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Tana Resources Corp. Announces Private Placement Closing

April 01, 2026 6:25 PM EDT | Source: Tana Resources Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2026) - Tana Resources Corp. (CSE: TANA) (" Tana ", or the " Company ") announces that, further to its news release dated March 13, 2026, it has closed a non-brokered private placement financing of 4,375,000 shares in the capital of the Company (each, a " Share ") at a price of $0.04 per Share, for gross proceeds of $175,000 (the " Offering ").

The proceeds from the Offering will be used for general working capital purposes. All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to applicable statutory hold period expiring on July 20, 2026. There were no finder's fees payable in connection with the Offering.

Certain insiders of the Company (as defined under applicable securities laws) participated in the Offering. The participation of insiders in the Offering constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). The Company relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) thereof, as the fair market value of the securities issued to insiders did not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or to any "U.S. Person" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act ")) of any equity or other securities of the Company. The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act or under any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to a U.S. Person absent registration under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws or an applicable exemption therefrom. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of U.S. securities laws.

About TANA

Tana Resources Corp. is a Canadian mining exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of high value mining projects. The Company's objective is to build shareholder value through the acquisition of projects with significant technical merit. The Company's management team has many years of experience in exploration, finance and efficient public company management.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website at .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Vartan Korajian"

President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

778-855-3994

Email: ...

Cautionary Note regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may contain forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation), including, without limitation, the completion of the Offering, the intended use of proceeds from the Offering, and issuance of securities in connection therewith. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date those statements are made. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained or incorporated by reference herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements. If the Company updates any forward-looking statement(s), no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES







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Source: Tana Resources Corp.