Adnoc Drilling Shareholders Approve $1 Billion Dividend

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Adnoc Drilling has approved a $1 billion dividend for 2025 as the company reported its strongest financial performance to date and outlined plans for continued expansion across the region.

At its annual general meeting in Abu Dhabi on April 1, shareholders endorsed all resolutions, including the final dividend payout of $250 million, bringing the total distribution for 2025 to $1 billion. They also backed a minimum 5 per cent annual increase to dividends from 2026 through at least 2030, reaffirming confidence in the company's long‐term strategy.

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The approvals cap a record year in which Adnoc Drilling posted $4.9 billion in revenue-up 22 per cent from 2024-and net profit of $1.45 billion, an 11 per cent increase.

Despite a challenging regional backdrop, the company said its core drilling business-responsible for about 90 per cent of 2025 net income-remains unaffected. The oilfield services segment has absorbed early‐2026 impacts and is still on track to meet guidance. Management said it will continue monitoring conditions and apply mitigation measures if needed.

Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Chairman of Adnoc Drilling, said:“Our shareholders' approval of a $1 billion dividend for 2025 and a 5% minimum increase to our 2026 payout reflects strong confidence in Adnoc Drilling's strategy, discipline and long-term value proposition, driven by clear visibility over future cash flows.

“In 2025, Adnoc Drilling delivered record results through operational excellence, expanded integrated energy services and turning scale into cash generation. As Adnoc and the UAE continue to accelerate the development of both conventional and unconventional energy capacity, Adnoc Drilling is scaling safely and efficiently, deploying technology and AI to deliver performance improvements and competitive returns.

“As we navigate a complex regional backdrop, the safety and wellbeing of our people remain our highest priority. Our fundamentals are strong, our strategy is clear and the visibility we have over future activity underpins a resilient outlook.”

The company is now ranked among the top 10 most profitable firms on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and says it is well positioned for its next phase of growth.

In 2025, Adnoc Drilling accelerated its strategic priorities by expanding integrated drilling services, strengthening unconventional resource capabilities and advancing technology‐driven initiatives, supported by investments in companies such as SLDC, Turnwell and Enersol. Regional expansion remains a cornerstone of its long‐term strategy as the company targets scalable, repeatable operations that enhance returns.

The company said it will continue supporting the UAE's efforts to grow both conventional and unconventional energy capacity while leveraging technology and AI to drive performance improvements across its fleet.