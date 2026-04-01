ED Files PMLA Charges Against Ex-Officials Of Imphal Civic Body Over Forged Documents Scam

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Imphal, April 1 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Wednesday that it has filed a charge sheet under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, against a former Municipal Councillor and the Chief Engineering Officer of the Imphal Municipal Corporation (IMC) for allegedly securing work orders from the civic body using forged documents.

The ED's Imphal Sub-Zonal office has filed a charge sheet under the provisions of PMLA, 2002, against G. Gaidon Rongmei, former Municipal Councillor and Chingsubam Menaka Devi, the then Chief Engineering Officer of the Imphal Municipal Corporation, in connection with obtaining work orders from the IMC by producing forged documents.

"The central probe agency initiated the investigation under PMLA, 2002, on the basis of FIRs registered by the Manipur Police authorities on the basis of written complaints filed by the authorised officer of Imphal Municipal Corporation, alleging therein that G. Gaidon Rongmei (being a Councillor of Municipal Corporation) got work orders awarded from IMC in Imphal by producing forged documents in the name of G.G. Rongmei," an official statement said.

The ED statement said that Chingsubam Menaka Devi did not scrutinise the documents submitted by G. Gaidon Rongmei for the work tenders and also did not follow the proper procedures in respect of the work contract orders awarded to G. Gaidon Rongmei.

ED investigation revealed that G. Gaidon Rongmei, knowingly and directly attempted to derive the proceeds of crime from the Imphal Municipal Corporation from the criminal activities related to the scheduled offence by producing forged documents, and the proceeds of crime to the tune of around Rs 1.88 crore are to be recovered from him by the IMC.

The said proceeds of crime have been used by him for personal expenses and other use, and he projected such proceeds of crime as untainted.

The ED investigation revealed that Chingsubam Menaka Devi knowingly overlooked the rules and regulations made under the law as established, the statement said.

Chingsubam Menaka Devi knowingly made her subordinate staff to make entries in measure book against the incomplete work, and to prepare payment bill without work completion certificate.

Therefore, Chingsubam Menaka Devi, knowingly and indirectly indulged to assist G.G. Rongmei in process or activity connected with the proceeds of crime -- deriving/obtaining them and also knowingly assisted him in projection of such proceeds of crime as untainted.

During investigations under PMLA, proceeds of crime to the tune of around Rs 1,03 crore owned by G. Gaidon Rongmei have already been attached by Provisional Attachment Order on August 21, 2025.

Further investigation is underway.