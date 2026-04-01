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National Space Society Experts Available For Artemis 2 Commentary
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The National Space Society is monitoring the launch of Artemis 2 closely and is ready to provide background and current perspectives on this important mission, the first crewed flight beyond Earth orbit since 1972. The NSS was founded in the 1970s to promote public awareness of spaceflight and the resources and benefits it provides here on Earth.
Available commentators include:
Rod Pyle, Editor-in-Chief of "Ad Astra" magazine and author of 21 books on spaceflight, space history, and the future of NASA's programs. He has worked for NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory and with NASA's Johnson Space Center, and appears frequently on regional and national radio programs and on shows for the Discovery Channel, the History Channel, the BBC, and other global outlets. His recent books include "First On the Moon" about Apollo 11 with a foreword by Buzz Aldrin, and "Space 2.0" about the new space age, also with Buzz Aldrin. He is the host of the popular "This Week in Space" podcast and has written for periodicals including "Popular Science," "WIRED," "BBC's Sky at Night," Caltech's "E&S Magazine," "Futurity," and the "World Economic Forum." His articles also appear on Space, Livescience, and other online venues. Rod will be at Mission Control at the Johnson Space Center for the duration of the Artemis 2 mission.
Karlton Johnson is the CEO of the National Space Society and Chairman of the Society's Board of Governors. As the senior executive overseeing a variety of business operations and objectives, he shapes major strategic decisions regarding the NSS's direction, leads the organization's c-suite cadre, and steers the organization towards successful outcomes. In the latter capacity, he serves as the primary spokesperson for the Board of Governors, provides overall leadership to enhance board effectiveness and performance, and fosters board cooperation in support of the Society's goals. Karlton offers broad perspectives on the national security implications of the U.S. space program, cybersecurity in space, diversity in current and future space efforts, and U.S. national priorities in space. He retired from the U.S. Air Force with the rank of colonel.
Dale Skran is the COO and Senior Vice President of the NSS and has a vast understanding of space policy and the future of space development. He worked at Bell Laboratories for almost 20 years and has an encyclopedic comprehension of current space policies, writing frequently on this and other space-related topics. Dale has a deep knowledge of U.S. space initiatives and the international space community, as well as the larger future of the human settlement of space, including lunar bases. He writes frequently for "Ad Astra" and "Space News," as well as other outlets. Dale led the creation of the NSS Space Settlement Workshop, in cooperation with NASA, in 2022 and was central to the creation of the resulting book, "A Dream Renewed," the first major work looking at large-scale space settlements since the 1970s. In his work with the NSS, Dale leads the society's efforts to work with representatives in Washington, DC to further the society's goals and the U.S. presence in space.
Please feel free to reach out to the NSS media representative, Aggie Kobrin, to book time with any of these recognized leaders.
About the NSS
The National Space Society is the preeminent non-partisan citizens' voice on space exploration, development, and settlement, reaching millions through its membership, numerous outreach channels, and media activities. The organization was founded in 1987 via a merger of the National Space Institute and the L5 Society. To learn more about the NSS and its mission to establish humanity as a spacefaring species, visit us on the web at nss.
Available commentators include:
Rod Pyle, Editor-in-Chief of "Ad Astra" magazine and author of 21 books on spaceflight, space history, and the future of NASA's programs. He has worked for NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory and with NASA's Johnson Space Center, and appears frequently on regional and national radio programs and on shows for the Discovery Channel, the History Channel, the BBC, and other global outlets. His recent books include "First On the Moon" about Apollo 11 with a foreword by Buzz Aldrin, and "Space 2.0" about the new space age, also with Buzz Aldrin. He is the host of the popular "This Week in Space" podcast and has written for periodicals including "Popular Science," "WIRED," "BBC's Sky at Night," Caltech's "E&S Magazine," "Futurity," and the "World Economic Forum." His articles also appear on Space, Livescience, and other online venues. Rod will be at Mission Control at the Johnson Space Center for the duration of the Artemis 2 mission.
Karlton Johnson is the CEO of the National Space Society and Chairman of the Society's Board of Governors. As the senior executive overseeing a variety of business operations and objectives, he shapes major strategic decisions regarding the NSS's direction, leads the organization's c-suite cadre, and steers the organization towards successful outcomes. In the latter capacity, he serves as the primary spokesperson for the Board of Governors, provides overall leadership to enhance board effectiveness and performance, and fosters board cooperation in support of the Society's goals. Karlton offers broad perspectives on the national security implications of the U.S. space program, cybersecurity in space, diversity in current and future space efforts, and U.S. national priorities in space. He retired from the U.S. Air Force with the rank of colonel.
Dale Skran is the COO and Senior Vice President of the NSS and has a vast understanding of space policy and the future of space development. He worked at Bell Laboratories for almost 20 years and has an encyclopedic comprehension of current space policies, writing frequently on this and other space-related topics. Dale has a deep knowledge of U.S. space initiatives and the international space community, as well as the larger future of the human settlement of space, including lunar bases. He writes frequently for "Ad Astra" and "Space News," as well as other outlets. Dale led the creation of the NSS Space Settlement Workshop, in cooperation with NASA, in 2022 and was central to the creation of the resulting book, "A Dream Renewed," the first major work looking at large-scale space settlements since the 1970s. In his work with the NSS, Dale leads the society's efforts to work with representatives in Washington, DC to further the society's goals and the U.S. presence in space.
Please feel free to reach out to the NSS media representative, Aggie Kobrin, to book time with any of these recognized leaders.
About the NSS
The National Space Society is the preeminent non-partisan citizens' voice on space exploration, development, and settlement, reaching millions through its membership, numerous outreach channels, and media activities. The organization was founded in 1987 via a merger of the National Space Institute and the L5 Society. To learn more about the NSS and its mission to establish humanity as a spacefaring species, visit us on the web at nss.
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