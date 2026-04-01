Meghalaya Police Awarded President's Colour For Excellence​

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, April 1 (IANS) The Meghalaya Police has been conferred the prestigious President of India's Police Colour, as conveyed by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday, in recognition of its exemplary service, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to duty, officials said.​

Assistant Inspector General of Police, Meghalaya, said the President's Colour is one of the highest honours bestowed upon a police force, symbolising national recognition of sustained dedication, courage, and integrity displayed by its personnel in the line of duty.​

Over the years, Meghalaya Police has played a pivotal role in maintaining peace and public order, effectively combating crime, and addressing challenges related to militancy with resilience and professionalism. ​

The force has also made notable progress in promoting gender inclusion and has earned several gallantry, meritorious, and distinguished service medals, reflecting both individual and collective excellence.​

In addition, the force has demonstrated strong capabilities in disaster management, including swift search-and-rescue operations during natural disasters, helping safeguard lives and property.​

Keeping pace with evolving security challenges, Meghalaya Police has further strengthened its institutional framework by establishing specialised units, including the Cyber Crime Branch and the Anti-Terror Squad.​

The conferment of the President's Police Colour marks a moment of pride not only for the force but also for the people of Meghalaya. It recognises the contributions and sacrifices of personnel across all ranks, both serving and retired, in building a disciplined, efficient, and people-friendly police organisation.​

Director General of Police, Meghalaya, Idashisha Nongrang expressed gratitude to the government for its continued support and acknowledged the trust and cooperation of the people, which remain vital for maintaining peace and security in the state. ​

She congratulated all officers and personnel, emphasising that the honour brings added responsibility to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and public service.​

Reaffirming its commitment, Meghalaya Police stated it will continue to strengthen its capabilities, enhance public trust, and serve citizens with fairness, transparency, and accountability.​