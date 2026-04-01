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BOCA WEST COUNTRY CLUB BREAKS GROUND FOR COMPLETE RENOVATION OF ITS GOLF COURSE 1
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- BOCA WEST COUNTRY CLUB BREAKS GROUND FOR COMPLETE RENOVATION OF ITS GOLF COURSE 1, DESIGNED BY FRY/STRAKA GLOBAL GOLF DESIGN
Boca West's golf course renovation is part of a $95 million Boca West Capital Improvement Plan that includes multiples phases
Boca West Country Club broke ground in March for a complete renovation of its Golf Course 1, designed by Fry/Straka Global Golf Design, with an expected completion date of December 2026. Golf Course 1 is one of four championship golf courses at Boca West, and the renovation is part of a $95 million Capital Improvement Plan that includes multiple phases.
The renovation will introduce a dynamic collection of new golf amenities, highlighted by the 7,300-yard championship golf course designed to enhance both playability and the overall member experience. Highlights include two new on-course hospitality stations, a thoughtfully designed 9-hole short course featuring yardages ranging from 70 to 110 yards, and an expansive 65,000-square-foot putting green anchored by an immersive, 18-hole putting course. Located just beyond Boca West's new Aquatics Center, these additions further reinforce the Club's commitment to innovation, lifestyle-driven recreation, and best-in-class golf experiences, creating a vibrant gathering space that blends championship golf with modern social engagement, a total golf playground for our Members.
The comprehensive renovation will dramatically transform the character of the golf course through the introduction of meaningful elevation changes and strategically repositioned hazards designed to challenge the Club's most accomplished players while enhancing playability and enjoyment for golfers at all skill levels. Fry/Straka's design will sculpt bold, rolling terrain and dynamic contours that introduce a level of vertical movement and visual drama rarely seen in South Florida, giving the course a distinctive identity and a sense of place unlike anything else in the region. The result will be a more strategic, visually compelling golf experience that rewards thoughtful shot-making while remaining welcoming and engaging for every member.
“Fry/Straka developed this plan to deliver a reimagined golf experience, a true golf life reimagined with forward-thinking amenities that position Boca West as a standard-bearer for next-generation country club offerings in South Florida and beyond,” said Matthew Linderman, CCM, President, COO and General Manager of Boca West Country Club.
“Redesigning Course 1 presents a tremendous opportunity for Boca West to enhance one of its premier golf courses while introducing entirely new ways to experience the game,” said Jason Straka.“We are creating a course unlike anything else in the area, one that will truly reshape how Boca West Members engage with and enjoy the game. At the same time, the reimagined routing allows for the addition of both a short course and a putting course, offering a variety of golf experiences designed to appeal to players of all skill levels.”
The Groundbreaking follows news of Boca West's pioneering $20 million, state-of-the-art Pickleball Center-scheduled for completion in May 2026-and builds on a series of transformative enhancements that continue to reinforce the Club's leadership in luxury residential living, including:
.The $70 million, 110,000-square-foot, fully renovated, two-story Lifestyle Center
.The state-of-the-art 96,000-square-foot Aquatic Complex, featuring five resort-style pools and a new poolside restaurant bar
.A new covered outdoor dining and interactive golf suite experience
.Ongoing multi-year golf course redesigns led by Fry/Straka Global Golf Course Design
.Expanded wellness, fitness, spa, and social programming aligned with evolving member lifestyles
.A new Employee Experience Center to support its 1,200 employees.
The Capital Improvement Plan underscores Boca West's ongoing commitment to redefining the modern luxury country club lifestyle through first-in-class programming, upscale attractions, and world-class member service.
Boca West Country Club is located at 20583 Boca West Drive, Boca Raton, Florida 33434. For more information, visit bocawestcc. To inquire about membership, call (561) 488-6934.
About Boca West Country Club
Located in the heart of Boca Raton, Florida, in Palm Beach County, Boca West Country Club is a private, resident-only, luxury country club community. With four championship golf courses, an award-winning USTA tennis facility, a luxurious spa, six renowned restaurants, and an active social community – all surrounded by 1,400 acres of lush, tropical landscaping - Boca West offers an incomparable lifestyle and impeccable service. Boca West recently completed a $45 million Club Expansion Program that includes a seismic 96,000 square foot Aquatics Center with five pools and a new restaurant bar, as well as a full-scale renovation of the two-story Sports Center Complex that will include for spin, aerobics, Pilates, and core training. A serene spa relaxation courtyard will be added with an outdoor wet area as well as an outdoor rooftop bar and terrace overlooking the magnificent Palmer Golf Course.
Boca West is honored to be a Platinum Clubs of the World since 2017 currently ranked 4th (tied) out of 150 by Club Leaders Forum, has received a 5-Star Private Club ranking by Platinum Clubs of America since 1997; has been recognized since 2013 as an Elite Distinguished World Club by BoardRoom magazine; is a 2013 USTA Outstanding Facility Award winner; and has been honored with the AGM Platinum Award by the Association of Golf Merchandisers each year since 2019. Boca West has also been named a Top Workplaces winner by Energage for seven years running.
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Boca West's golf course renovation is part of a $95 million Boca West Capital Improvement Plan that includes multiples phases
Boca West Country Club broke ground in March for a complete renovation of its Golf Course 1, designed by Fry/Straka Global Golf Design, with an expected completion date of December 2026. Golf Course 1 is one of four championship golf courses at Boca West, and the renovation is part of a $95 million Capital Improvement Plan that includes multiple phases.
The renovation will introduce a dynamic collection of new golf amenities, highlighted by the 7,300-yard championship golf course designed to enhance both playability and the overall member experience. Highlights include two new on-course hospitality stations, a thoughtfully designed 9-hole short course featuring yardages ranging from 70 to 110 yards, and an expansive 65,000-square-foot putting green anchored by an immersive, 18-hole putting course. Located just beyond Boca West's new Aquatics Center, these additions further reinforce the Club's commitment to innovation, lifestyle-driven recreation, and best-in-class golf experiences, creating a vibrant gathering space that blends championship golf with modern social engagement, a total golf playground for our Members.
The comprehensive renovation will dramatically transform the character of the golf course through the introduction of meaningful elevation changes and strategically repositioned hazards designed to challenge the Club's most accomplished players while enhancing playability and enjoyment for golfers at all skill levels. Fry/Straka's design will sculpt bold, rolling terrain and dynamic contours that introduce a level of vertical movement and visual drama rarely seen in South Florida, giving the course a distinctive identity and a sense of place unlike anything else in the region. The result will be a more strategic, visually compelling golf experience that rewards thoughtful shot-making while remaining welcoming and engaging for every member.
“Fry/Straka developed this plan to deliver a reimagined golf experience, a true golf life reimagined with forward-thinking amenities that position Boca West as a standard-bearer for next-generation country club offerings in South Florida and beyond,” said Matthew Linderman, CCM, President, COO and General Manager of Boca West Country Club.
“Redesigning Course 1 presents a tremendous opportunity for Boca West to enhance one of its premier golf courses while introducing entirely new ways to experience the game,” said Jason Straka.“We are creating a course unlike anything else in the area, one that will truly reshape how Boca West Members engage with and enjoy the game. At the same time, the reimagined routing allows for the addition of both a short course and a putting course, offering a variety of golf experiences designed to appeal to players of all skill levels.”
The Groundbreaking follows news of Boca West's pioneering $20 million, state-of-the-art Pickleball Center-scheduled for completion in May 2026-and builds on a series of transformative enhancements that continue to reinforce the Club's leadership in luxury residential living, including:
.The $70 million, 110,000-square-foot, fully renovated, two-story Lifestyle Center
.The state-of-the-art 96,000-square-foot Aquatic Complex, featuring five resort-style pools and a new poolside restaurant bar
.A new covered outdoor dining and interactive golf suite experience
.Ongoing multi-year golf course redesigns led by Fry/Straka Global Golf Course Design
.Expanded wellness, fitness, spa, and social programming aligned with evolving member lifestyles
.A new Employee Experience Center to support its 1,200 employees.
The Capital Improvement Plan underscores Boca West's ongoing commitment to redefining the modern luxury country club lifestyle through first-in-class programming, upscale attractions, and world-class member service.
Boca West Country Club is located at 20583 Boca West Drive, Boca Raton, Florida 33434. For more information, visit bocawestcc. To inquire about membership, call (561) 488-6934.
About Boca West Country Club
Located in the heart of Boca Raton, Florida, in Palm Beach County, Boca West Country Club is a private, resident-only, luxury country club community. With four championship golf courses, an award-winning USTA tennis facility, a luxurious spa, six renowned restaurants, and an active social community – all surrounded by 1,400 acres of lush, tropical landscaping - Boca West offers an incomparable lifestyle and impeccable service. Boca West recently completed a $45 million Club Expansion Program that includes a seismic 96,000 square foot Aquatics Center with five pools and a new restaurant bar, as well as a full-scale renovation of the two-story Sports Center Complex that will include for spin, aerobics, Pilates, and core training. A serene spa relaxation courtyard will be added with an outdoor wet area as well as an outdoor rooftop bar and terrace overlooking the magnificent Palmer Golf Course.
Boca West is honored to be a Platinum Clubs of the World since 2017 currently ranked 4th (tied) out of 150 by Club Leaders Forum, has received a 5-Star Private Club ranking by Platinum Clubs of America since 1997; has been recognized since 2013 as an Elite Distinguished World Club by BoardRoom magazine; is a 2013 USTA Outstanding Facility Award winner; and has been honored with the AGM Platinum Award by the Association of Golf Merchandisers each year since 2019. Boca West has also been named a Top Workplaces winner by Energage for seven years running.
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