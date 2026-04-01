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Eknath Shinde & Salman Khan Attend President Cup India 2026 Launch Maharashtra News #Shorts


2026-04-01 10:10:38
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde inaugurated President Cup India 2026 at Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane. Salman Khan accompanied him, adding star power to the grand sporting event launch.

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