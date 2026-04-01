Why The Future Of Customs Is Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) (By Alioune Ciss)

MENAFN - African Press Organization) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 1, 2026/APO Group/ --

By Alioune Ciss, Chief Executive Officer, Webb Fontaine ( ).

Until recently, the modernisation of customs processes was a race to digitise paperwork and automate manual workflows. With that phase largely complete, we are entering a far more consequential era: the shift from automated systems to agentic ones. We are moving toward systems that not only follow rules, but also largely configure themselves, adapt to regulatory shifts in real-time, and interact with human experts through natural language.

From software engineering to policy engineering

The fundamental bottleneck in traditional customs systems is the "translation gap." When a tariff schedule is amended or a new risk indicator is introduced, software engineers must manually translate legal text into system code. This process is slow, expensive, and creates a dangerous lag between policy intent and operational reality.

Large Language Models (LLMs) are closing this gap. Instead of a six-month development cycle, an analyst can now describe a change in natural language. The system interprets the instruction, drafts the logic, and once verified by a human expert, applies it to the operational environment almost instantaneously. This reduces reliance on rigid software cycles and places the power directly back into the hands of the policy specialists who understand trade best.

Responding to regulatory volatility

The customs environment can change overnight. A system that requires months of redevelopment to accommodate international standard updates or new trade agreements is, by definition, outdated.

While chat-based interfaces are the most visible evolution, the real revolution lies in the no-code architecture beneath them. By decoupling trade logic from hard-coded software, customs administrations gain a "Lego-like" flexibility. Operational teams can design and deploy applications directly, ensuring that the system evolves as quickly as the global trade landscape does.

Reclaiming sovereignty

For too long, digital trade platforms have functioned in environments where vendors hold the "keys" to the code. In the agentic AI era, this dynamic is being inverted. Properly designed AI frameworks return ownership to the state.

A customs management system is a strategic national asset, providing vital insights into economic flows and risk exposure. By using AI-native systems, governments retain absolute control over the logic used to interpret it. This ensures long-term resilience and fosters a level of trust that "black-box" legacy systems simply cannot provide.

Intelligent risk management: precision over friction

Beyond configuration, AI-driven platforms are transforming enforcement through intelligent risk management. LLMs can process structured data (declarations) and unstructured data (invoices and manifests) simultaneously to spot inconsistencies that traditional algorithms miss.

These systems provide dynamic risk models that learn from historical compliance patterns. The result is a "green lane" that is truly fast for compliant traders, and a "red lane" that is significantly more accurate. We are no longer guessing where the risk lies; we are using collective intelligence to find it.

Embedding AI: The Webb Fontaine Zerø philosophy

How do we reach this level of autonomy? The reality is that legacy systems built on fixed codebases cannot simply be "upgraded" with a chatbot. To truly leverage agentic AI, the architecture must be AI-native, not AI-adjacent.

This is the design philosophy behind Webb Fontaine Zerø. It is a complete reset, a next-generation technology concept built from the ground up for the AI era. Zerø embeds LLMs into every layer of customs operations.

Users can design, configure, and deploy applications by interacting with AI agents trained on decades of trade expertise. In this new model, there are no developers standing between a policy decision and its execution. Outputs remain fully compliant with international standards, but the speed of implementation is measured in minutes, not months.

As we move toward these data-driven tools, the divide between leaders and laggards will widen. Administrations that embrace agentic AI will see faster clearance, higher revenue protection, and, most importantly, operational autonomy.

The most effective customs platforms of the future will not simply process declarations. They will be living organisms: continuously learning, adapting, and configuring themselves to meet the economic realities of a rapidly changing world.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Webb Fontaine.