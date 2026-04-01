Questex's Hotel Management Announces 2026 List Of Influential Women In Hospitality

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex 's Hotel Management today announces the ninth annual“Influential Women in Hospitality” list, honoring innovative, leading women in the hotel industry.

The 2026 honorees were selected by the Hotel Management staff for their strong leadership and dedication to excellence in hospitality. This influential group's list of accomplishments is as long as it is impressive, and Hotel Management is proud to feature these talented, inspiring women.

Hotel Management's 2026 Influential Women in Hospitality:

Carmen Almos, CEO and Founder, Ashburton HospitalityNele Breitbart, EVP and Head of Asset Management, Waramaug HospitalityRachel Carter, Senior Manager Brand Strategy, Midscale Brands, Choice HotelsDawna Comeaux, Chief Operating Officer, Spire HospitalityLiz Dahlager, Chief Operating Officer, Merete Hotel ManagementTina Edmundson, President of Luxury, Marriott InternationalKimberly Furlong, President, Atrium HospitalityMaire Griffin, Senior Vice President, Global Communications, Wyndham Hotels & ResortsJenna Hackett, SVP, Global Leader, Lifestyle Brand Management, HiltonKathleen Hollis, Chief Growth Officer, First HospitalityLily Hu, Executive Vice President, Business Strategy, Crescent Hotels and ResortsAshli Johnson, Founder and CEO, Hospitality HuedAshley Lin, Vice President, Strategic Growth & Investments, CoralTree HospitalityTamara Lohan, Global Brand Leader, Luxury, HyattSara Masterson, President, Olympia HospitalityKatie Minnock, Founder and Managing Director, Castle Hill HospitalityRachel Moniz, Principal and Chief Operating Officer, HEI Hotels & ResortsLina Patel, Director of Strategic Franchise Initiatives, Red RoofDeidre Schwartz, Principal at DS Contract LLC and President, NEWH Inc.Lisa Smith, Senior Vice President, Asset Management, Noble Investment GroupMichelle Steffens, Chief Operating Officer, Sonesta International HotelsAnuja Stites, Vice President, Loyalty Performance & Partnerships, IHG Hotels & ResortsMaggie Houston Stokes, Corporate Director of Operations, Arlo HotelsAlice Walsh, Senior Vice President of Sales, Remington HospitalityCaroline Warren, Chief People Officer, Pyramid Global Hospitality

Esther Hertzfeld, Executive Editor, Hotel Management said,“It is a privilege for Hotel Management to honor the visionary women shaping the future of hospitality. The 2026 Influential Women in Hospitality are redefining the global hospitality industry. Their dedication, creativity and impact set a new standard for excellence. We are pleased to celebrate their remarkable achievements.”

The 2026 Influential Women in Hospitality honorees are featured in the April/May Issue of Hotel Management and online. Visit here to learn more.

About Hotel Management, a Division of Questex Hospitality Group

Hotel Management creates content for the hospitality ecosystem with one shared goal of operating hotels efficiently and profitably. Hotel Management is a leading B2B centralized source for the latest news, trends and analysis across the hospitality industry. Stay up to date on breaking news in global and local development, technology, investment, operations, food & beverage, design and more.

About Questex

Questex fuels exceptional business connections-where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Esther Hertzfeld

Executive Editor

212-400-6230

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