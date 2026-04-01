MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Stardust Solar Continues U.S. Growth Strategy with Phoenix, Arizona Franchise, Expanding into One of America's Fast-Growing Solar Markets

April 01, 2026 8:30 AM EDT | Source: Stardust Solar Energy Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2026) - Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) (OTCQB: SUNXF) (FSE: 6330) ("Stardust Solar" or the "Company"), a globally expanding renewable energy company focused on solar installation, training, and energy technology solutions, today announced the launch of a new franchise territory in Phoenix, Arizona, marking another major milestone in the Company's strategy to scale renewable energy infrastructure across North America and international markets.

The new territory will be operated by Sahir Nurideen, Founder of Nuur Planet Technologies, LLC, who will operate under the Stardust Solar Phoenix brand. The addition of this territory expands Stardust Solar's growing North American installation network and supports the Company's strategy of building a scalable renewable energy platform through a distributed network of locally operated solar businesses supported by centralized training, technology, and operational systems.

Arizona has emerged as one of the most attractive solar markets in the United States. The state benefits from abundant solar resources, strong population growth, and rising demand for reliable electricity. The Phoenix metropolitan area receives more than 300 days of sunshine annually, making it one of the most productive solar regions in North America. Arizona also consistently ranks among the leading solar states in the country, supported by strong residential adoption, expanding commercial installations, and continued utility-scale development. Beyond its exceptional solar resources, the region is home to more than 5 million residents and continues to experience rapid population growth. This expansion is driving increased electricity demand across residential communities, commercial facilities, and emerging digital infrastructure.

As energy demand rises and electricity prices fluctuate, solar paired with battery storage is emerging as a leading energy solution. Homeowners and businesses are seeking predictable energy costs, greater resilience, and increased energy independence, positioning Arizona as a key market for solar growth.

"Phoenix is one of the most attractive solar markets in North America and an important step in our U.S. expansion strategy," said Mark Tadros, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Stardust Solar Energy Inc. "Our franchise platform allows us to scale efficiently by partnering with strong local operators while leveraging Stardust Solar's training and operational platform. With more than 100 territories established globally, we are well positioned to expand quickly into high-growth solar markets while building a scalable renewable energy network."

The Phoenix territory will be operated by Sahir Nurideen, founder of Nuur Planet Technologies, bringing local leadership to the Company's expanding U.S. franchise network.

"Phoenix offers a powerful combination of strong solar resources and growing demand for energy independence," said Nurideen. "Our goal is to help homeowners and businesses reduce energy costs while expanding access to clean, reliable power."

The launch of Stardust Solar Phoenix expands the Company's presence in the U.S. market and supports its strategy of scaling a renewable energy platform across North America and international markets.

In connection with the Company's expansion into Arizona, Stardust Solar's Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Tadros, will be in Phoenix from April 10 to April 12 attending a capital markets conference and meeting with members of the renewable energy community.

Investors, suppliers, utilities, commercial developers, and other solar industry stakeholders interested in connecting with Stardust Solar during this visit are invited to reach out to arrange meetings. Those interested in scheduling time with Mr. Tadros during the event may contact the Company at ....

Stardust Solar views in-person engagement as an important part of building relationships within the communities it serves while supporting the continued growth of renewable energy infrastructure.

About Stardust Solar Energy Inc.

Stardust Solar Energy Inc. is a globally expanding renewable energy company supporting the installation, development, training, and deployment of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar solutions across international markets. The Company operates a diversified solar royalty platform generating recurring revenue through franchise installation operations, accredited training and development licenses and subscriptions, and technology-driven innovation initiatives. Through formal engagement with governments, utilities, and commercial stakeholders, the Company is scaling renewable energy capacity worldwide.

Media and Investor Contacts:

Erica Bearss, MBA, DBA (c) | VP Corporate Communications

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Source: Stardust Solar Energy Inc.