Alliance Direct Benefits Announces 2026 Scholarship & Career Education Grant Programs As Initiative Marks 30 Years

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Entering its 30th year, Alliance's Scholarship and Careers Program continues to expand access to education and career development support.

Dallas, TX, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Direct Benefits, a leader in membership-based benefit programs, today launched its 2026 Scholarship & Career Education Grant Program, celebrating 30 years of its long-standing commitment to supporting members and their families in pursuing educational and career development goals. Since 1996, Alliance has awarded over $2.9 million in financial assistance.

This year, Alliance will offer scholarships of up to $5,000 and career education grants of up to $1,000 to members and their legal dependents. In 2025, the program awarded scholarships totaling $10,000, with recipients attending Clemson University, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, the University of Florida, and Northeastern University.

Scholarship Program Details:



$2,000 for first-time recipients

$1,000 renewal scholarships (renewable for up to three years with a 3.5 GPA)

Maximum of $5,000 per student through renewals Eligibility: Active Alliance members or legal dependents, ages 16-28, high school graduates or enrolled in higher education, and submission of official transcripts.

Career Education Grant Details:



One-time award of up to $1,000 for trade or technical programs Eligibility: Programs at accredited post-secondary institutions recognized by the U.S. Department of Education, courses completed within two years, on a first-come, first-served basis, and funds paid directly to the school.

"Education creates opportunity, and this program reflects Alliance's commitment to supporting members as they pursue their next step," said Dr. Paul Pevsner, President of Alliance Direct Benefits. "For 30 years, the scholarship program has helped members invest in their future, and we're proud to continue that tradition."

Applications must be mailed to:

Alliance Scholarship Program

130 E. John Carpenter Freeway, Suite 100

Irving, TX 75062

Application Deadline: Applications must be received by May 15, 2026.

About Alliance Direct Benefits

Founded in 1981, Alliance Direct Benefits is a nonprofit organization that uses group purchasing power to provide affordable access to essential benefits for individuals, families, freelancers, and small business owners. Members receive savings on healthcare services, including telemedicine, dental and vision care, diagnostic imaging, and mental health support. Alliance also offers travel discounts, roadside assistance, and scholarship programs that support long-term education and career goals. With a focus on practical solutions and long-term member support, Alliance continues to evolve its offerings to meet the real needs of its growing membership community.

CONTACT: Victora Reed Alliance Direct Benefits (214) 446-3268 – Office...