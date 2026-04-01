International Space Station Flyby Visible Over Qatar Skies This Evening

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Calendar House announced that skygazers in the country will get a chance to witness the flyby of the International Space Station (ISS) today evening, April 1, 2026.

In a social media post on X, it stated that the ISS will appear for five minutes between 6:23pm and 6:28pm, moving from northwest to southeast direction.

The ISS can be spotted with the naked eye and will be visible as a bright, fast-moving light, similar to an aircraft, but brighter and without the flashing lights.

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