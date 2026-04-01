Brown & Brown, Inc. Named To Great Place To Work 2026 Best Workplaces In Canada And 2026 Best Workplaces With Most Trusted Executive Team Lists

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J. Powell Brown, president and chief executive officer, and Julie Turpin, chief people officer, are pleased to announce that Brown & Brown, Inc. has been named to the 2026 Best WorkplacesTM in Canada and Best WorkplaceTM with Most Trusted Executive Teams Lists.

Chief People Officer Julie Turpin stated,“We are so proud to be named among the Best Workplaces in Canada. This recognition is a direct reflection of The Power of WE and our dedication to our people across the organization.”

“This recognition belongs to our teammates,” said Powell Brown, president and chief executive officer.“Being named a Best Workplace in Canada for the first time reflects the talent, integrity, and trust they bring to their work and to each other. That commitment is central to our culture, which keeps us grounded, while propelling us forward every day.”

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, and these prestigious recognitions are based on analysis of survey responses from over 600,000 employees at Great Place to Work CertifiedTM companies in Canada. Inclusion on the lists signifies Brown & Brown as one of the best companies to work for in Canada.

“The competition to achieve the designation of Best Workplaces in Canada is fierce, with over 900 companies competing. The only way to be recognized is to invest in an exceptional employee experience, and have this focus permeate every part of the organization.” Nancy Fonseca, SVP Client Services, Great Place to Work Canada.

Last year, Brown & Brown was CertifiedTM by Great Place to Work® for the first time in Canada and seventh year in a row in the U.S., as well as included on the 2025 Best Workplaces for Women and 2025 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance Lists in the U.S.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm delivering comprehensive and customized insurance solutions and specialization since 1939. With a global presence spanning 700+ locations and a team of approximately 23,000 professionals, we are dedicated to delivering scalable, innovative strategies for our customers at every step of their growth journey. Learn more at BBrown.



About Great Place To Work

Great Place to Work® is the global leader in defining and recognizing high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. With a mission to improve society by helping companies transform their workplace environments, they provide benchmarks, frameworks, and expertise for creating and maintaining exceptional cultures. The Best WorkplacesTM in Canada list is part of the world's largest annual workplace study, representing the voices of 11 million employees across more than 50 countries. The winners are chosen exclusively based on employee input – there's only one way to make the list: your employees must put you there.

For more information:

Jenny Goco

Vice President of Public Relations & Communications

(386) 333-6066