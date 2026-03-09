403
Albany State University Completes Executive Cabinet Under President Dr. Robert Scott
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Albany State University (ASU), Georgia's largest public Historically Black College and University (HBCU), today announced the completion of its executive cabinet under President Dr. Robert Scott. The milestone marks a defining shift in the institution's trajectory. The institution is now moving from deliberate listening and organizational assessment to focused, mission-driven execution centered on student success, institutional excellence, and long-term growth.
AT A GLANCE Albany State University (Albany, Georgia) | Founded 1903 | 6,800+ students | $266M annual economic impact | 2,500+ regional jobs | 4 consecutive years of enrollment growth | Highest retention improvement in the University System of Georgia
A Vision Rooted in Transformation, Not Just Growth
Dr. Scott arrived at Albany State University with a foundational conviction: lasting institutional transformation requires understanding an institution deeply before acting on it boldly. His '100-Day Listening, Learning, and Leading' initiative, a structured onboarding commitment to faculty, staff, students, and community stakeholders, produced a comprehensive strategic agenda and a precise institutional vision for what Albany State University can, and should, become.
"I believe Albany State University is at the edge of greatness. The infrastructure is in place for this university to become a major force in Georgia. I believe we are just scratching the surface of what a true, integrative university can feel like."
Dr. Robert Scott, President, Albany State University
Dr. Scott envisions ASU as both a great HBCU and a great university, an institution that grows in enrollment and in impact, deepening its role as the economic and intellectual engine of Southwest Georgia while earning recognition on the national stage. That vision is grounded in Albany State's 123-year legacy of expanding access to higher education for students who, like Dr. Scott himself, grew up in communities where college was far from guaranteed.
A graduate of Norfolk State University, Dr. Scott has spoken directly about how an HBCU changed the trajectory of his own life. That personal conviction shapes every institutional decision he makes.
"My life was changed by a university that gave me an opportunity. Now I want to help build on the historic legacy of ASU. It's a tremendous opportunity to shepherd the university through the next phase of growth. I have a passion for this. It's my singular focus - moving ASU from good to great.”
Dr. Robert Scott, President, Albany State University
Albany State University: Building on a Foundation of Real, Measurable Momentum
Albany State is already a university in ascent. The institution enters this chapter with significant institutional momentum:
.Enrollment Growth: Four consecutive years of enrollment growth, confirming rising demand for ASU's academic programs.
.Retention Leader: Highest retention improvement in the University System of Georgia (USG).
.Nationally Ranked Nursing Program: 100% NCLEX pass rate, recognized as one of the top nursing programs in the nation.
.NASA University Design Challenge: First-place finish, demonstrating ASU's STEM excellence and research capacity.
.$6.6 Million in Grants Secured: Robust grant performance reflecting research relevance and external partner confidence.
.$266 Million Annual Economic Impact: ASU supports more than 2,500 jobs and drives regional economic vitality across Southwest Georgia.
The executive cabinet's mandate is to build on this foundation with greater coordination, transparency, and a shared commitment to outcomes that advance the mission. This is not a turnaround story. This is an acceleration story, and the leadership team now assembled is built to drive it.
A Mission-Driven Leadership Structure Built for This Moment
At the heart of Dr. Scott's approach is a clear belief: a university's mission is only as strong as its ability to execute it. That execution demands leaders who communicate openly, hold themselves collectively accountable, and direct their efforts toward shared institutional goals.
Dr. Scott has constructed a unified leadership structure that integrates academic affairs, enrollment strategy, institutional advancement, financial stewardship, legal oversight, student engagement, and enterprise operations into one cohesive, transparent system. Every cabinet function is connected. Every leader operates with full visibility into institutional priorities. Every decision is evaluated against a single standard: does it advance Albany State's mission and improve outcomes for the students ASU was built to serve?
The integrated cabinet spans university advancement and marketing, corporate and community partnerships, digital strategy, government relations, academic innovation, student success, and operational excellence. These functions now operate in concert rather than in parallel, with shared goals and shared accountability from day one.
In their first week of collective service, cabinet members engaged in collaborative planning sessions to align priorities, establish shared performance goals, and advance initiatives directly tied to ASU's strategic direction.
"This moment represents momentum. We have intentionally assembled a cabinet with the experience, expertise, and discipline necessary to advance Albany State University's mission. In just their first week, this team has demonstrated a commitment to collaboration, accountability, and measurable progress. Together, we are building the foundation for the University's next chapter."
Dr. Robert Scott, President, Albany State University
The Path Forward: Alignment, Execution, and National Elevation
Albany State University enters this chapter with clarity of purpose and completeness of structure. Dr. Scott's vision extends across a decade-long horizon, looking beyond annual metrics to ask a deeper question: what does Albany State University look like at its full potential, and how do we build toward that potential every single day?
With this cabinet in place, the answer moves from vision to action. A leadership team united by shared mission, committed to institutional transparency, and disciplined in execution is now fully engaged. The next chapter of Albany State University, one of America's most important HBCUs, begins today.
"Together, we will make ASU not just a great university, but a leading university for our system and the nation. Let's go, Rams. Let's get to work."
Dr. Robert Scott, President, Albany State University
Albany State University Executive Cabinet: Under President Dr. Robert Scott
Dr. Robert Scott | President, Albany State University
Mr. Troy Beetz | Vice President and Chief University Growth Officer
Dr. Annice Yarber-Allen | Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs
Dr. Allen P. Vital | Vice President for Strategy and University Affairs
Dr. Jarrod Benjamin | Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management
Dr. Cornelius Wooten | Vice President and Chief Business Officer
Crystal James | Chief Legal Affairs Officer
Dr. Kristene Kelly | Director of Athletics
Katherine Kikivarakis | Executive Director of Internal Audits
Shayla Thomas | Chief Human Resources Officer
