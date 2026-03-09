Iran's Military Has Greater Confidence Amid US Conflict: Envoy

Iran's military forces continue to defend the country with greater confidence and motivation amid the conflict with the United States and Israel and even during the period when "we are facing war conditions, there was no disruption in the management of the country", Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, has said.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Mohammad Fathali also said that the new leader of Islamic Republic of Iran has been chosen based on the will of the Iranian nation, not the will of the US government and noted that the selection of Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei as the new Supreme Leader of the country was carried out according to the mechanisms provided in the Constitution of country, demonstrating that legal structures continue to function effectively "even in difficult conditions."

'Military has greater confidence, new leadership strengthens unity'

"In recent days, despite all the pressure and threats, the Iranian people have shown remarkable unity and solidarity. Now, with the new leadership confirmed, this unity has been further strengthened. This development has also boosted the morale of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Our military forces continue to defend the country with greater confidence and motivation, and this election has sent a clear message of stability and continuity of the system to them and to the entire Iranian nation," he said.

'Iran is an institutional system, not dependent on any single individual'

Mohammad Fathali said Iran is an institutional and structured system based on laws and institutions, and it is not dependent on any single individual. ""Our military forces continue to defend the country with greater confidence and motivation...An important point is that even during the period when we were facing war conditions, there was no disruption in the management of the country. Public services continued, and the management of the war also proceeded properly. This clearly shows that the Islamic Republic of Iran is an institutional and structured system based on laws and institutions, and it is not dependent on any single individual," he said.

"The resistance and the sacred defence of the Iranian people against the aggressor forces continue, and the people of Iran are defending their independence and sovereignty with high morale. Over the past decades, our people have repeatedly shown that they stand firm against external pressure and aggression, and today the same spirit of resistance can be clearly seen across the country and among our armed forces," he added.

New Leader elected per Constitution

He said Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei was elected as the new Supreme Leader according to the mechanisms provided in the Constitution. "Fortunately, even under these sensitive circumstances, the new Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran has been elected by the representatives of the people in the Assembly of Experts. The selection of His Eminence Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei as the new Leader was carried out according to the mechanisms provided in the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran. This process demonstrated that the country's legal structures continue to function effectively even in difficult conditions," he said.

Envoy on US remarks and Iranian unity

Asked about US President Donald Trump's remarks about leadership change in Iran, Mohammad Fathali said such remarks show lack of understanding. "Such remarks by the President of the United States reflect a lack of understanding of the Iranian people. Just as they miscalculated regarding the war and were surprised by the developments, unfortunately they also took positions regarding Iran's leadership that have now left them with nothing but surprise and a clearer demonstration of their misunderstanding of Iranian society," he told ANI.

"Throughout history, the Iranian people have shown that they are extremely sensitive about their independence and national sovereignty. Today, the Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran has been chosen based on the will of the Iranian nation, not the will of the US government," he added.

Fathali said that despite the difference of opinions on some internal matters, Iranians stand united when it comes to foreign interference. "Our people may have different views and even various challenges within the country, but one thing has always been clear: when it comes to foreign interference, the Iranian people unite. They strongly oppose any external interference in their internal affairs. This is a well-known reality in the contemporary history of Iran," he said.

New Supreme Leader's background and vision

He said the new Supreme Leader of Iran is well aware of the political and social issues of the country "His Eminence Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei is a religious scholar who is well aware of the political and social issues of the country. He has spent many years studying and teaching Islamic sciences in the seminaries, while also being closely familiar with Iran's political and social developments. For this reason, many consider him a scholar who, in addition to his strong religious knowledge, has a clear understanding of current realities and the needs of society," he said.

"He (the new Supreme Leader) has always emphasized commitment to the principles and ideals of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, and loyalty to these principles will remain one of the main pillars of the country's policies. At the same time, considering his youthful and revolutionary spirit, we will certainly witness very positive developments in the way the country is managed and administered--developments that will be aligned with the current conditions and the needs of Iranian society," he added

Mojtaba Khamenei announced as new Supreme Leader

Iran's military and political leaders have pledged allegiance to Mojtaba Khamenei, who has been named to replace his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as the country's new supreme leader. (ANI)

Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei has been announced as the third Leader of Iran's Islamic Revolution following a decision by the country's Assembly of Experts after days of deliberation. He replaces his father as the new Supreme Leader of Iran following killing of his father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israel military strikes.

The announcement came late Sunday night (local time), marking a pivotal moment in the political and religious leadership of the Islamic Republic. The clerical body responsible for appointing the country's supreme leader confirmed the decision in a formal statement, declaring: "By a decisive vote, the Assembly of Experts elected Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei as the third Leader of the sacred system of the Islamic Republic of Iran". (ANI)

