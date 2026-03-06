Huawei, Meralco, And SANXING Ningbo Launch Intelligent Distribution Solution And Lighthouse Initiative Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) BARCELONA, SPAIN – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 March 2026 – During MWC2026, Huawei hosted a forum themed“Advancing All Intelligence, Empowering the Future Power System.” Together with Meralco (Philippines) and SANXING Ningbo, Huawei launched the Intelligent Distribution Solution (IDS) and announced a joint lighthouse initiative to advance power system development.

Communication, digitalization, and AI: Emerging cornerstones of future power systems that will accelerate the intelligent evolution of distribution networks

David Sun, CEO of Huawei's Electric Power Digitalization BU, highlighted four drivers for energy transition: green energy and diversity, resilient grids, transparent distribution, and load electrification. He called for policy changes toward dispatch-market coordination. He also emphasized that communication, digitalization, and AI are becoming core production systems, requiring stronger capabilities in digital transformation, cybersecurity, and sustainable development.

At the forum, Mr. Sun unveiled the White Paper on Communication Target Networks for the Future Power System, introducing a pioneering architecture that features an intelligent and robust main network, integrated medium-voltage and transparent low-voltage networks, high-speed secure connectivity, and space-ground integration. The paper also outlines key tech trends, from optical and wireless to carrier and satellite communications, and underscores their transformative value.

Huawei highlighted its focus on intelligence and digitalization, working with industry players to drive power transformation. Global industry leaders also shared their insights: Al'Louise van Deventer (Technology and Engineering General Manager, Eskom) on future-ready digital practices; Momar Awa Sall (Transmission Grid Director, Senelec) on private wireless networks accelerating power modernization; Deniz COSKUN (Deputy General Manager, TEİAŞ) on restructuring communication networks for grid resilience; and Andy Liu (Overseas Solutions and Marketing Director, SANXING Ningbo) on the application of Huawei IDS.

Global industry leaders and partners join to explore the future of power systems

Power distribution networks are evolving from mechanized to automated and intelligent systems, driving technological and business model innovation. Despite creating new challenges for O&M, they have unlocked further opportunities for improving grid reliability and resource allocation.

At the forum, Huawei, Meralco, and SANXING Ningbo, unveiled the IDS that delivers four core capabilities-reliable communication, edge computing, cloud-edge collaboration, and low-voltage transparency-based on a cloud-pipe-edge-pipe-device architecture. It enables an intelligent low-voltage (400 V) distribution network with controllable line loss, visualized distribution rooms, and manageable renewables, transforming fragmented digital silos into open, integrated digital systems. The three companies also announced a lighthouse showcase initiative, sharing replicable and scalable digital transformation best practices.

Advancing digital and intelligent integration for a greener, more reliable grid

Communication, digitalization, and AI are at the heart of future power systems. Huawei will deepen R&D in digital, intelligent technologies, integrating advanced intelligence into power production. Together with global partners, Huawei is committed to developing with the power industry toward greater reliability, stronger security, and a low-carbon future.