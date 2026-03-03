403
AI Now Reaches Human-Level Accuracy In Predicting Real-World Responses. Zibble Just Made It A Business Tool
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Zibble, the decision simulation platform formerly known as FreshIntelligence, today unveiled AI Signal Groups, pre-built, behaviorally grounded AI personas that mirror the real-world stakeholders teams must win over, from skeptical buyers and competitive threats to resistant internal teams and beyond.
Zibble's Signal Groups let leaders rehearse their most consequential decisions before a single dollar is spent or a single message is sent.
The launch arrives as breakthrough academic research from Stanford University, and NYU confirms what Zibble was built to deliver: AI can now match and, in key areas, surpass human ability to predict how real people respond to messages, decisions, and interventions.
The Science Is In: AI Achieves Human-Level Accuracy in Controlled Social Experiments
A landmark study from Stanford University and New York University, published in August 2024, tested whether large language models could accurately predict the outcomes of real social science experiments. The results were striking.
The researchers concluded that LLMs can now be used to simulate how specific groups of people will respond to messages, decisions, and interventions quickly, cheaply, and with a level of accuracy competitive with costly human research programs.
"The ability to simulate experiments and produce relatively accurate predictions in minutes, for only a few dollars, can potentially advance efforts towards scientific and practical goals," the Stanford/NYU team wrote. Zibble is that practical goal, realized.
Introducing AI Signal Groups: Real Market Pressure. On Demand.
Zibble's new AI Signal Groups bring the power of behavioral AI simulation directly into the strategic decision-making workflow. Rather than asking teams to guess how the market will react, Zibble lets them find out before execution.
Signal Groups are pre-built collections of behaviorally grounded AI personas that are AI-driven simulations grounded in behavioral science, built to push back, surface blind spots, and reveal where decisions crack before they fail in the real world.
While the Stanford/NYU study focuses on survey-based experimental prediction, Zibble applies similar simulation principles to structured business decisions. Based on our validation study conducted in accordance with ESOMAR qualitative research standards, Zibble was benchmarked against 57 live moderated focus groups and in-depth interviews across multiple industries. Using identical research stimuli and blind evaluation protocols, the platform achieved 90% alignment with human-derived qualitative insights over a nine-month testing period. The validation confirmed that Zibble's persona-driven AI can reliably reproduce the depth, emotional nuance, decision logic, and reasoning patterns observed in traditional human-led research, while delivering insights in minutes rather than weeks.
Decision Simulation: A Category of One
While the Stanford/NYU research demonstrates AI's power to predict experimental outcomes, Zibble goes a critical step further. The platform's deep, persistent personas remember context, evolve with use, and reflect how specific groups reason. Signal Groups add an immediate, structured layer: instant access to the specific stakeholder pressure that matters most to the decision at hand.
"What decision-makers need isn't more data," Sander, CEO and co-founder, stated. "It's a simpler, faster way to move from question to action without sacrificing rigor, transparency, or governance. That's the gap Zibble was built to close."
From FreshIntelligence to Zibble: A Name That Became a Verb
The rebrand from FreshIntelligence to Zibble reflects the company's rapid evolution since its 2025 launch.
"Very quickly, we saw people use it as a verb: 'Just Zibble it.' We needed a name that could carry the weight of what we're becoming: not just a tool, but a new way to make better insight-grounded decisions," said Voigt
The company's tagline, "De-Risk It. Zibble It." captures its core value proposition: a protected environment where sensitive, high-stakes decisions can be explored with transparent logic and enterprise-ready workflows.
