403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iranians Take to Streets After Reports of Khamenei’s Death
(MENAFN) Mass demonstrations have erupted across Iran on Sunday following reports that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in US and Israeli military strikes, significantly heightening tensions in the Middle East.
State television confirmed early Sunday that Khamenei had died during the attacks, describing him as Iran's "Islamic revolution leader [who] has reached martyrdom." Authorities also announced a 40-day period of national mourning, along with a seven-day official holiday.
Large crowds gathered in cities across the country to express grief and solidarity. Iranian media reported that protesters carrying national flags convened in major urban centers to mourn the leader’s death.
In the capital, Tehran, hundreds of people assembled at Inkilap Square, raising flags and displaying posters of Khamenei while chanting slogans condemning the United States and Israel.
In the religious city of Qom, demonstrators gathered at the shrine of Hazrat Masume to denounce the attacks, while in Mashhad mourners draped a black flag over the dome of the Imam Reza Shrine, one of the country’s most sacred sites, with many shedding tears in the surrounding area as a symbol of grief.
State television confirmed early Sunday that Khamenei had died during the attacks, describing him as Iran's "Islamic revolution leader [who] has reached martyrdom." Authorities also announced a 40-day period of national mourning, along with a seven-day official holiday.
Large crowds gathered in cities across the country to express grief and solidarity. Iranian media reported that protesters carrying national flags convened in major urban centers to mourn the leader’s death.
In the capital, Tehran, hundreds of people assembled at Inkilap Square, raising flags and displaying posters of Khamenei while chanting slogans condemning the United States and Israel.
In the religious city of Qom, demonstrators gathered at the shrine of Hazrat Masume to denounce the attacks, while in Mashhad mourners draped a black flag over the dome of the Imam Reza Shrine, one of the country’s most sacred sites, with many shedding tears in the surrounding area as a symbol of grief.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
MEET48 Burned 30% Of The Total Voting Income From“MEET48 Best7” In IDOL Tokens, About 8.7 Million Tokens
CommentsNo comment