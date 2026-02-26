UP Gets Rs 90,000 Cr From Japan, Rs 60,000 Cr From Singapore: CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, highlighting key outcomes of his visit to four-day visit to Singapore and Japan said that he received Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 90,000 crore in Japan and Rs 60,000 crore in Singapore for the state.

Investment Proposals and MoUs

Adityanath added that he has also received proposals worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore in Japan and Yamanashi city, and proposals worth up to Rs 1 lakh crore in Singapore for the investment in Uttar Pradesh.

"This delegation of Uttar Pradesh has received MoUs worth Rs 90,000 crore in Japan and proposals worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore in Japan and Yamanashi. Similarly, we have received MoUs worth Rs 60,000 crore in Singapore and proposals worth up to Rs 1 lakh crore for investment in Uttar Pradesh," he added.

Strategic Discussions and Future Plans

Detailing his visit, the Uttar Pradesh CM said that he met with various companies as he pitched for the investment opportunity in the state. "We have met with companies involved in automobile, logistics, green hydrogen, CBG (Compressed Bio Gas), solar, and tourism.... There has been talk of cooperation between Japan and Uttar Pradesh regarding technology in MSMEs, online sales, and other issues... In addition, the construction of a dedicated Japan city for Japanese investors within the Yamuna Authority to develop auto clusters has been discussed in detail, and action has been taken to allocate land for this purpose," he said.

Roadshows and High-Level Meetings

Adityanath said that he held meetings at the G2G (Government-to-Government) level, and several G2B (Government-to- Business) and B2B (Business-to-Business) level meetings. "Two major road shows were held: one in Singapore, which attracted a large number of investors, chairmen and CEOs of financial institutions. We held a road show yesterday in Tokyo, and another today in Yamanashi, which also attracted a significant number of investors," he said. Uttar Pradesh CM announced that, along with the governor of Yamanashi, along with 200 CEOs from Japan will visit Uttar Pradesh. CM Yogi visited Singapore from February 22 to 24 and then headed to Tokyo, Japan, for the second leg of his visit. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)