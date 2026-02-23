MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Torr Metals Engages ICP Securities Inc. for Automated Market Making Services

Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2026) - Torr Metals Inc. (TSXV: TMET) (" Torr" or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of ICP Securities Inc. ("ICP") to provide automated market making services, including use of its proprietary algorithm, ICP PremiumTM, in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable legislation. ICP will be paid a monthly fee of C$7,500, plus applicable taxes. The agreement between the Company and ICP was signed with a start date of February 23, 2026 and is for four (4) months (the "Initial Term") and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent one (1) month terms (each month called an "Additional Term") unless either party provides at least thirty (30) days written notice prior to the end of the Initial Term or an Additional Term, as applicable. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and no stock options or other compensation in connection with the engagement. ICP and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

ICP is an arm's length party to the Company. ICP's market making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company's shares. ICP will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.

Malcolm Dorsey, President and CEO, commented, "As Torr continues to expand its shareholder base and advance to Phase 2 drilling at our Kolos Copper-Gold Project, we believe it is important to ensure our shares trade in an orderly and efficient manner. Over the past year we have seen meaningful growth in liquidity and investor awareness, and engaging ICP is a proactive step to help maintain stable bid-ask spreads and consistent market depth, particularly as additional shares come free trading. This engagement is focused on enhancing overall market quality and supporting fair price discovery in compliance with TSX Venture Exchange policies. We view this as prudent capital markets infrastructure as we move into our next phase of exploration."

ICP Securities Inc. is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in automated market making and liquidity provision, as well as having a proprietary market making algorithm, ICP PremiumTM, that enhances liquidity and quote health. Established in 2023, with a focus on market structure, execution, and trading, ICP has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

Torr Metals, headquartered in Edmonton, AB, is focused on unlocking new copper and gold discovery potential within proven, highly accessible mining districts across Canada, areas with both established infrastructure and a growing need for near-term feed. Torr's 100%-owned, district-scale assets are strategically located for cost-effective, year-round exploration and development. The 332 km2 Kolos Copper-Gold Project, situated in southern British Columbia's prolific Quesnel Terrane, lies just 30 km southeast of the Highland Valley Copper Mine, Canada's largest open-pit copper operation, and 40 km south of the city of Kamloops directly along Highway 5. In northern Ontario, the 261 km2 Filion Gold Project covers a virtually unexplored greenstone belt with high-grade orogenic gold potential. It sits just off the Trans-Canada Highway 11, approximately 42 km from Kapuskasing and 202 km by road from the Timmins mining camp, home to world-class operations like Hollinger, McIntyre, and Dome. To learn more, visit Torr Metals online or view company documents via SEDAR+ at .

