MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition highlights his work explaining how new technologies move from idea to industry

Baltimore, MD, Feb. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paradigm Press has recognized James Altucher as a leading technology expert following his recent presentation's success and years of research and commentary focused on how innovation reshapes business and the direction of markets.

The recognition reflects his long-standing effort to make complex technological changes easier to understand and to explain how new ideas eventually scale into real industries.

Why His Work Stands Out

Altucher's research has focused on one core theme: how technology changes the way businesses grow and how industries evolve over time. Instead of reacting to headlines, his work looks at the forces building behind them.

Paradigm Press pointed to several areas where his analysis has consistently focused:



how artificial intelligence is changing the way companies operate



how new digital platforms create entirely new business models



how innovation spreads from startups into global industries

how technology shapes the future direction of markets



These themes have shaped much of his work with the publisher.

Role Within Paradigm Press

Altucher contributes regularly to Paradigm Press' research covering technology, business, and long-term market change. His writing helps readers understand where innovation is heading and why it matters beyond the tech sector itself.

The publisher maintains a 4.8-star rating on Google across more than 1,900 public reviews, reflecting continued engagement and reader trust in its research.

Latest Presentation Focuses on What Comes Next

Altucher's newest presentation looks at how the current wave of innovation is influencing the next phase of business and economic change.

He examines how technologies like artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure are moving beyond experimentation and starting to reshape how companies build, scale, and compete. The presentation continues his broader work interpreting where innovation is heading and how it may influence the future of industries.

About James Altucher

James Altucher is an entrepreneur, author, and technology commentator who has spent years studying how innovation changes the way businesses are created and grow. He has worked with startups, launched companies, and written extensively about entrepreneurship, digital trends, and the future of technology.

His work focuses on explaining how new ideas turn into real-world industries and how technological change influences the direction of business and markets.

About Paradigm Press

Paradigm Press publishes research and commentary focused on technology, business, and long-term market trends. Its goal is to help readers understand the forces shaping industries and economic change over time.

The organization maintains a 4.8-star Google rating across more than 1,900 reviews, reflecting continued reader confidence in its research.

CONTACT: Derek Warren Public Relations Manager Paradigm Press Group Email:...