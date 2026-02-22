Only Several Buildings In Kupiansk Remain Under Russian Control Ukrainian Military
"If we talk about the percentage of territory still under Russian control, it's not even 3%. It's literally a few buildings where Russian troops stay. [...] They are simply trying to survive in these buildings. That's all they are capable of right now. And since there are only a few dozen of them, this isn't a combat-ready force. These are people trapped who are trying to survive," Trehubov said.Read also: War update: 138 combat clashes on front line, Huliaipole sector sees fiercest battles
He added that to the north and east of Kupiansk, including across the Oskil River, Russian forces continue attempts to advance, but without significant success.
Additionally, he noted that most of Vovchansk is currently under Russian control, though Ukrainian forces maintain a presence in the south.
