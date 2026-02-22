Dubai Police Arrest Beggar With Dh20,000, Targeting Luxury Car Owners In Ramadan

PUBLISHED: Sun 22 Feb 2026, 11:34 AM UPDATED: Sun 22 Feb 2026, 12:10 PM



The beggar specifically targeted luxury car owners in parking lots and at traffic lights, pleading for sympathy by claiming to be in desperate need of financial assistanceAdd as a preferredsource on Google

Dubai Police arrested a beggar in a parking lot carrying Dh20,000, even as authorities warned residents about the risks of online and street begging, especially during Ramadan.

The arrest was part of the 'Combating Begging' campaign, launched with strategic partners to raise public awareness and protect the nation's civilised image by preventing begging-related crimes.

Brigadier Ali Salem Al Shamsi, Director of the Suspicious Persons and Criminal Phenomena Department of the General Department of Criminal Investigation, explained that the beggar targeted luxury car owners in parking lots and at traffic lights. He pleaded for sympathy by claiming to be in desperate need of food and funds.

Al Shamsi cautioned the public against showing sympathy or giving money to beggars, advising them not to be deceived by tricks intended to elicit pity for financial gain.

Al Shamsi noted that beggars often use fabricated stories and tactics to exploit people at mosque entrances, hospitals, clinics, markets, and streets.

He stressed that there are official agencies and charitable organisations for genuine financial assistance, while noting that some individuals falsely claim need to justify begging, an illegal act punishable under federal anti-begging laws.

The Dubai Police also warned residents against falling victim to online begging scams and urged the public not to engage with suspicious donation appeals circulating on websites and social media platforms.

Criminal offence

The police highlighted that Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2021 on Combating Rumours and Cybercrimes criminalises begging. Under Article 51 of the law, anyone who commits begging through information technology, whether by solicitation or any other method, faces imprisonment of up to three months and a fine of no less than Dh10,000, or either penalty.

Al Shamsi called on members of the public to report beggars by contacting the toll-free number 901, using the Police Eye service available on the Dubai Police smart application, or reporting cases through the official E-Crime platform.

The warning comes as part of the force's annual campaign, which aims to address both individual and organised begging, promote preventive measures, and strengthen community awareness of the importance of donating only through official channels.



