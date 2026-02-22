403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Monarch Trade System Appoints George Garcia as Head of Institutional Clients
(MENAFN- Crypto FlowX) Veteran Precious Metals Strategist and Capital Markets Executive Strengthens AI-Driven Trading Platform
New York, NY — Monarch Trade System today announced the appointment of George Garcia as Head of Institutional Clients, reinforcing the firm’s institutional leadership as it expands its presence across global derivatives and volatility markets.
Garcia, 63, brings more than 24 years of active trading experience, with deep specialization in precious metals and macro-driven futures strategies. He holds an MBA from New York University, where he focused on finance and capital markets — a foundation that has supported a distinguished career in institutional trading and venture capital.
Over the course of his career, Garcia has played a pivotal role in raising more than $1.5 billion in venture capital, advising institutional investors, private funds, and growth-stage enterprises. His background combines capital formation expertise with disciplined market execution — a combination increasingly critical in today’s volatile macroeconomic landscape.
In his role at Monarch Trade System, Garcia will oversee:
• All institutional client relationships
• Strategic capital allocation frameworks
• Precious metals and macro derivatives positioning
• Institutional onboarding and compliance coordination
• Portfolio risk architecture and performance supervision
“George’s institutional experience and macro-market expertise bring tremendous strategic depth to our platform,” said a company spokesperson. “His understanding of precious metals cycles and capital flows aligns seamlessly with Monarch’s AI-driven trading architecture.”
His appointment comes as global markets navigate shifting monetary policy, inflationary pressures, and geopolitical uncertainty — environments where disciplined metals strategies and macro hedging play an increasingly important role.
About Monarch Trade System
Monarch Trade System is an AI-driven trading platform specializing in volatility strategies, futures, and derivatives markets. The firm integrates machine-learning analytics with institutional-grade risk controls to deliver systematic trading solutions for professional and institutional investors worldwide.
New York, NY — Monarch Trade System today announced the appointment of George Garcia as Head of Institutional Clients, reinforcing the firm’s institutional leadership as it expands its presence across global derivatives and volatility markets.
Garcia, 63, brings more than 24 years of active trading experience, with deep specialization in precious metals and macro-driven futures strategies. He holds an MBA from New York University, where he focused on finance and capital markets — a foundation that has supported a distinguished career in institutional trading and venture capital.
Over the course of his career, Garcia has played a pivotal role in raising more than $1.5 billion in venture capital, advising institutional investors, private funds, and growth-stage enterprises. His background combines capital formation expertise with disciplined market execution — a combination increasingly critical in today’s volatile macroeconomic landscape.
In his role at Monarch Trade System, Garcia will oversee:
• All institutional client relationships
• Strategic capital allocation frameworks
• Precious metals and macro derivatives positioning
• Institutional onboarding and compliance coordination
• Portfolio risk architecture and performance supervision
“George’s institutional experience and macro-market expertise bring tremendous strategic depth to our platform,” said a company spokesperson. “His understanding of precious metals cycles and capital flows aligns seamlessly with Monarch’s AI-driven trading architecture.”
His appointment comes as global markets navigate shifting monetary policy, inflationary pressures, and geopolitical uncertainty — environments where disciplined metals strategies and macro hedging play an increasingly important role.
About Monarch Trade System
Monarch Trade System is an AI-driven trading platform specializing in volatility strategies, futures, and derivatives markets. The firm integrates machine-learning analytics with institutional-grade risk controls to deliver systematic trading solutions for professional and institutional investors worldwide.
Crypto FlowX
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment