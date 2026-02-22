Why Delhi Is On High Alert: Lashkar Threat, Red Fort Target Fears

Delhi has been placed on high alert following fresh intelligence inputs warning of a possible terror attack targeting key religious and heritage sites in the national capital. Security agencies have intensified surveillance across the city, particularly focusing on crowded and sensitive areas such as the Red Fort and Chandni Chowk, which are considered high-value targets due to their symbolic and public significance.

According to intelligence reports, the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba is suspected to be behind the potential plot. Inputs suggest that terrorists may attempt to carry out an improvised explosive device (IED) attack, possibly near prominent locations like temples in the Chandni Chowk area. These warnings have triggered immediate precautionary measures by Delhi Police and central security agencies.

One of the key reasons for heightened concern is the vulnerability of these areas, which attract large crowds daily, including tourists and worshippers. Authorities fear that any attack in such densely populated zones could result in significant casualties and widespread panic. As a result, security personnel have increased checks, especially on vehicles entering the city, with strict monitoring at border points and key entry routes.

The alert also comes against the backdrop of past incidents, including the 2025 blast near the Red Fort, which had exposed security gaps and heightened fears of repeat attacks. Since then, authorities have been particularly cautious about threats linked to Old Delhi and surrounding areas.

In response to the current threat, security has been tightened at major landmarks and religious sites, with additional deployment of forces, surveillance systems, and intelligence coordination. Officials have emphasized that the measures are preventive in nature, aimed at ensuring public safety and averting any untoward incident.

While there is no need for public panic, authorities remain on high vigilance, urging citizens to stay alert and report any suspicious activity. The situation highlights ongoing security challenges in the capital and the need for constant preparedness against potential terror threats.