Staging Half-Naked Protest At India AI Summit Shows Congress' 'Anti-India' Mentality: VHP

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) Reacting to the protest by Youth Congress workers during the India AI Summit, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), on Saturday, criticised the demonstration, saying that holding a half-naked protest at such an event exposes what it called the Congress' 'anti-India mentality'.

Speaking to IANS, VHP National Spokesperson Vinod Bansal said, "By staging a half-naked protest at the summit, Congress workers have completely exposed the party. Their anti-India mentality has come out in front of everyone."

He also expressed surprise over some Congress leaders allegedly describing the protest as revolutionary and comparing it to the actions of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

"I am very surprised that some Congress leaders are calling this a revolutionary step and comparing it to Bhagat Singh. They should feel ashamed. There is a limit to shamelessness. In opposing the Union government, one should not become so blinded that it turns into opposition against the nation itself," he said.

Bansal also raised concerns about security, alleging that such protests challenge law enforcement arrangements at high-profile events.

"You cannot breach security and create disruption. This is not acceptable. Congress should seek an apology to ensure that such incidents do not happen in the future," he added.

Drawing a parallel with past incidents, the VHP Spokesperson referred to protests during the visit of the US President Donald Trump to India in 2020.

"During that time, under the pretext of CAA protests, violence broke out in parts of East Delhi. Such incidents indicate a pattern in these kinds of protests," Bansal claimed.

He also praised the Delhi Police for their response and called for strict action against those involved.

A day after members of the Indian Youth Congress staged a shirtless protest during the India AI Impact Summit 2026, the organisation shared a photograph of Mahatma Gandhi on social media to defend its dramatic demonstration.

On Friday, Youth Congress members carried out a protest inside New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam during the high-profile India AI Impact Summit, raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government over alleged "unemployment, inflation and the reported India-US trade deal".