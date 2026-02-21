Did Malaika Arora Spend Valentine Day With Harsh Mehta? Here's Why Fans Think So

Malaika Arora is reported to be dating diamond trader Harsh Mehta. A beautiful photo of them from Rome, Italy, has gone popular on social media, and netizens are speculating if the couple spent Valentine's Day there.

Malaika Arora is reported to be dating diamond trader Harsh Mehta. A beautiful photo of them from Rome, Italy, has gone popular on social media, and netizens are speculating if the couple spent Valentine's Day there.

Following her breakup with Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora made news last year for her reported connection with diamond trader Harsh Mehta. The two have been photographed together several times, and now a photo of them has surfaced on Reddit, in which they are taking a selfie, and their chemistry is simply too lovely.

A Reddit user uploaded the photo, alleging that Malaika and Harsh may have spent Valentine's Day together in Rome, Italy. Check out the post below.

Malaika's Valentine at Trevi Fountain??by u/Paranoid_xxx in BollyBlindsNGossip

A Reddit user commented on the photo, saying, "Clearly this is an image shot by someone for the sake of public relations; it's like made to appear like these two are together. Malaika has been notorious for cringe PR for many years (sic).

Another netizen asked, "Why does it appear like they have studio lights on them? Is this for a photoshoot or promotion? (sic)." Another person on Reddit posted: "Will the usual suspects complain about age gap in this relationship or not Not that i have problem with her dating younger, just pointing out the hypocrisy of the mostly younger crowd here (sic)." Check out the comments section...

Malaika is 52 years old, and Harsh is claimed to be 33. So their age difference is almost 19 years. Meanwhile, the age difference between Arjun and Malaika was 12 years. The latter was twelve years older than the actor.

While Malaika was open about her romance with Arjun, and they used to share images on social media, the actress has yet to declare her connection with Harsh. So let's wait for Malaika's confirmation on her new relationship.

Meanwhile, Malaika and Arjun remain friendly, even after their breakup.