India Signs Five-Year Mou With WFP To Supply 200,000 MT Rice For Global Aid

MENAFN - KNN India)India has reinforced its commitment to global food security with the signing of a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and the World Food Programme (WFP) on 18 February 2026 for the supply of rice to support humanitarian operations worldwide.

The MoU was signed by Rabindra Kumar Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director, FCI, on behalf of the Government of India, and Carl Skau, Deputy Executive Director, WFP, in the presence of Sanjeev Chopra, Secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution.

Under the agreement, FCI will supply 200,000 metric tonnes of rice, with up to 25 per cent broken grains, to WFP. The arrangement will remain valid for five years from the date of signing and may be extended by mutual consent.

Pricing will be determined annually through mutual agreement. For the current period, the price has been fixed at Rs 2,800 per quintal up to 31 March 2026.

Speaking on the occasion, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra stated that the partnership reflects India's resolve to contribute meaningfully to global efforts against hunger and malnutrition. He said the agreement underscores India's continued solidarity with the international community in addressing food insecurity.

Carl Skau described the agreement as a significant step in advancing global hunger relief efforts. He noted that India's support would enable WFP to deliver food assistance more effectively to vulnerable populations over the next five years, and acknowledged India's role as a major agricultural producer and a key partner in advancing the Zero Hunger objective.

The partnership is expected to enhance cooperation between India and WFP in addressing humanitarian needs across regions affected by food insecurity, further consolidating India's role as a dependable contributor to global food systems.

(KNN Bureau)

