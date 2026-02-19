Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Swedish Parliament Speaker Meets Qatari Ambassador

2026-02-19 10:01:27
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Stockholm: The Speaker of the Swedish Parliament, HE Andreas Norlen met Thursday with the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Sweden, HE Nadia bint Ahmed Al Shaibi.

The meeting discussed the two countries' cooperation relations.

