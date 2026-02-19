403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Swedish Parliament Speaker Meets Qatari Ambassador
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Stockholm: The Speaker of the Swedish Parliament, HE Andreas Norlen met Thursday with the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Sweden, HE Nadia bint Ahmed Al Shaibi.
The meeting discussed the two countries' cooperation relations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment