Jordan's Queen Rania Meets The Ambanis, Bollywood Stars During India Visit

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Queen Rania of Jordan, who is on a visit to India, called on the family of Mukesh Ambani, one of Asia's wealthiest tycoons that operates the oil-to-telecoms Reliance Industries conglomerate, in Mumbai on February 16.

The royal shared photographs of her meeting with Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita, daughter Isha and daughters-in-law Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant. "My deepest thanks to Mr Mukesh Ambani for hosting me in Mumbai yesterday," she captioned the photographs. "Your friendship, warmth and gracious hospitality have made my visit to India all the more memorable."

She donned a white top paired with an embroidered midi skirt and a green sash.

Queen Rania was welcomed with a curated presentation of classical Indian dance forms and a showcase of traditional handicrafts from the country.

Later, the royal visited the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Navi Mumbai, where she met women leaders in business, entrepreneurship and arts. She also took part in a roundtable with eminent personalities in their field.

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, who was part of the private roundtable, shared photographs of the meeting.

"It was an honour and privilege to be part of a private roundtable in the esteemed presence of Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah alongside such inspiring women engaging in heartfelt dialogue on women's empowerment, leadership and the future," she wrote on Instagram. "Moments like these are a powerful reminder that when women come together with purpose, honesty and vision they don't just shape conversations they help shape the future for the next generation.

This was one packed visit for Queen Rania. On Friday, the royal was one of the key attendees at the ET Now Global Business Summit at Delhi, where she delivered the keynote address. The event was also attended by business leaders, policy makers such as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In her speech, the royal highlighted the importance of humility as a global leadership asset.“It's true, humility is a quiet virtue. It doesn't announce itself,” she said.“But I see it as a core leadership value in today's world-not as hesitation or self-doubt, but as honesty about our limitations.”

“When you accept that you don't know everything, you build differently. You design systems that can scale without breaking, and reach people who would otherwise be left out."



