Abu Dhabi Police Warn Of Renewed Fraud Tactics During Ramadan

Fraudsters are promoting fake Ramadan product offers, selling counterfeit goods, and carrying out financial scams via phone calls and text messages

Abu Dhabi Police are warning the public there will be a rise in fraudulent schemes targeting residents during the holy month of Ramadan; the warning comes as part of their Stay Alert awareness campaign.

According to the police force, scammers are exploiting the spirit of charity associated with Ramadan by soliciting donations for fake charitable causes, with the aim of stealing money and using it for illegal activities.

Authorities said fraudsters are also promoting fake Ramadan product offers, selling counterfeit goods, and carrying out financial scams via phone calls and text messages. These include sending fake electronic links, requesting victims to update banking details, or falsely claiming that individuals have won prizes.

Police stressed that official entities never request confidential or banking information by phone or text message, urging residents to remain vigilant.

The public has been advised not to engage with unknown advertisements or messages circulating on social media platforms and chat applications, particularly those that exploit the generosity of Ramadan. Those wishing to give to charity are encouraged to deal only with officially licensed charitable organisations and to donate through legally approved channels.

Furthermore, members of the public are urged to report suspicious activity by calling 8002626 or by sending a text message containing the relevant security information to 2828.



