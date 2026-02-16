Swiss Supermarket Chain Coop Recalls Chocolate Products
These products must not be consumed, the organisation Recall Swiss said on Monday.
The recall concerns“Halba Maxi Branche Classic” products in 45 gram packs and in multipacks of 5 x 45 grams. According to Coop, only batches with a use-by date of 02.10.2026 and 03.10.2026 are affected.
The items have already been withdrawn from sale, the retailer said. They were available from February 9 to 13, 2026 in Coop supermarkets, Coop City department stores, Coop Pronto and online.
Products already purchased can be returned to the point of sale. The purchase price will be refunded, says Coop.
