$118.14 Bn Fire Protection System Market - Global Forecast To 2030 With Johnson Controls, Honeywell International, Siemens, Robert Bosch, And Eaton Leading
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|331
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$85.06 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$118.14 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Case Study Analysis
- Saracen Fire Protection Installs Fully Compliant Fire Alarms in Food Production Plant in England to Ensure Early Fire Detection Eton College Deploys Notifier's Fire Detection Technology to Meet Safety Standards Royal Papworth Hospital Appoints Static Systems Group to Modernize Fire Alarm and Management Systems Honeywell Integrates Advanced Fire Safety Solution into Doha Metro's Automated Rail System to Enhance Safety Johnson Controls Helps Major Pacific Northwest Airport Enhance Fire Safety and Reduce Operating Costs
Impact of AI/Gen AI on Fire Protection System Market
- Top Use Cases and Market Potential Best Practices Followed by Manufacturers of Fire Protection Systems Case Studies Related to AI/Gen AI Implementation in Fire Protection System Market Interconnected/Adjacent Ecosystem and Impact on Market Players Clients' Readiness to Adopt AI/Generative AI in Fire Protection System Market
Drivers
- Expansion of Global Construction and Infrastructure Development Projects Enterprise-Led Adoption of Fire Protection Systems to Address Safety and Liability Risks Evolving Fire Safety Codes and Regulations Growing Deployment of Cable-Free Fire Safety Systems in Residential and Commercial Buildings
Restraints
- High Installation and Maintenance Costs Associated with Advanced Fire Protection Systems Low Consumer Awareness and Limited Fire Safety Infrastructure in Developing Countries False Alarms, Detection Failures, and Reliability Concerns in Fire Alarm Systems
Opportunities
- Growing Adoption of Advanced Foam-based and Water Mist Fire Suppression Systems Expanding Use of IoT-Integrated Smart Fire Detection Devices Government-Led Building Code Revisions
Challenges
- Challenges Associated with Integrating and Configuring Complex Fire Detection Systems Addressing Evolving Regulatory and Compliance Pressures in Fire Protection Systems
Unmet Needs and White Spaces
- Unmet Needs in Fire Protection System Market White Space Opportunities
Interconnected Markets and Cross-Sector Opportunities
Strategic Moves by Tier 1/2/3 Players
Companies Featured
- Honeywell International Inc. Johnson Controls Robert Bosch GmbH Siemens Eaton Gentex Corporation Halma PLC Hochiki Corporation Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Msa (Msa Safety Incorporated) Secom Co. Ltd. Resideo Technologies Inc. Nohmi Bosai Ltd. ABB Naffco API Group Corporation Dnv As Minimax Viking GmbH Argus Fire Protection Company Ltd. Bakerrisk Ciqurix Encore Fire Protection Fike Fire & Gas Detection Technologies, Inc. Gexcon Insight Numerics, LLC Napco Security Technologies, Inc. Orr Protection Potter Electric Signal Company, LLC Schrack Seconet AG Securiton AG S&S Sprinkler Co. LLC. Marioff Corporation Mircom Group of Companies Consilium Safety Group Ab Netatmo
