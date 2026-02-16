$118.14 Bn Fire Protection System Market - Global Forecast To 2030 With Johnson Controls, Honeywell International, Siemens, Robert Bosch, And Eaton Leading

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fire Protection System Market by Product - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global fire protection system market is projected to grow from USD 85.06 billion in 2025 to USD 118.14 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8%

The fire protection system market is dominated by a few globally established players, such as Johnson Controls (Ireland), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Siemens (Germany), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), and Eaton (Ireland).

The global fire protection system market is witnessing considerable growth driven by increasing industrialization, urban infrastructure development, and stricter fire safety regulations worldwide. Industries prioritize integrated safety solutions that minimize operational risks, prevent asset losses, and ensure regulatory compliance.

Technological advancements such as IoT-enabled fire monitoring, AI-assisted fire analysis, and predictive maintenance systems enhance situational awareness and response times. Government initiatives for industrial safety modernization, insurance requirements, and awareness campaigns are further propelling adoption. Growing construction of manufacturing plants, energy facilities, and logistics hubs in emerging economies, combined with a focus on sustainability and eco-friendly suppression systems, creates strong opportunities for global vendors and service providers in the fire protection ecosystem.

Industrial vertical accounted for the largest share of the fire protection system market in 2024

In 2024, industrial vertical is expected to account for the largest fire protection system market share due to the rising demand for safety solutions across oil & gas, manufacturing, energy, and chemical sectors. Industries operate under stringent fire safety regulations and rely on advanced systems to protect personnel, equipment, and critical assets from fire hazards.

Adoption of automated suppression systems, flame and heat detectors, and remote monitoring platforms has increased substantially in high-risk environments such as refineries, power plants, and production facilities. The growing trend of integrating fire protection systems with plant automation and SCADA frameworks further enhances reliability and operational safety.

Additionally, frequent retrofitting projects and the modernization of legacy fire systems are driving sustained market demand. The emphasis on reducing downtime, insurance liabilities, and material losses positions the industrial vertical as the dominant contributor to global fire protection system revenues.

Fire analysis segment to register highest CAGR in the fire protection system market during the forecast period

The fire analysis segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the growing importance of predictive fire risk modeling and data-driven safety planning. These systems enable real-time simulation and assessment of fire behavior, helping organizations improve incident preparedness and ensure regulatory compliance.

Integrating AI, digital twins, and IoT-based data collection transforms traditional fire safety management into proactive and predictive frameworks. Fire analysis software supports performance-based design in industrial and commercial infrastructure, offering precise insights for risk mitigation and evacuation planning.

The increasing complexity of modern facilities and high asset values is prompting greater investment in analytical solutions that complement detection and suppression systems. Moreover, insurance providers and regulatory bodies increasingly recognize fire analysis tools as essential for compliance and safety auditing, further driving adoption across critical industries and infrastructure projects globally.

Asia Pacific to hold largest share of fire protection system market in 2030

Asia Pacific accounted for the highest market share in the global fire protection system market in 2030 and is expected to maintain its dominance by the end of the forecast period. Rapid industrialization, urban expansion, and rising investments in commercial and manufacturing infrastructure across China, India, Japan, and South Korea drive strong demand for advanced fire protection technologies.

Governments are enforcing stricter safety standards, leading to increased deployment of automated detection, suppression, and analysis systems. The region's growing focus on worker safety, compliance, and property protection further supports market expansion. Local and global players are strengthening their presence through cost-effective, scalable, and IoT-enabled solutions. With increasing awareness, regulatory enforcement, and construction activity, Asia Pacific continues to represent the largest and most dynamic regional market for fire protection systems.

Extensive primary interviews were conducted with key industry experts in the fire protection system market space to determine and verify the market size for various segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research. The breakdown of primary participants for the report is shown below.

Key Attributes:

