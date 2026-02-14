403
DHS Faces Partial Shutdown After Funding Deadline Missed by Congress
(MENAFN) The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is at risk of a partial government shutdown after Congress failed to approve funding before the Friday deadline. With no agreement reached, DHS is now the only federal agency without financing for the remainder of fiscal year 2026, which continues through September, while other parts of the government have already secured their budgets following last year’s record-long shutdown.
A temporary funding measure at the end of January had given DHS an additional two weeks to allow lawmakers to negotiate changes to the agency’s immigration enforcement policies. This extension came after heightened pressure from Senate Democrats following the deaths of two Americans at the hands of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Minnesota.
Despite efforts, the Senate did not advance a funding bill on Thursday, and both chambers left Washington without resolving the impasse.
DHS oversees 16 separate agencies, including the Coast Guard, FEMA, and the US Secret Service. While some components — especially ICE and Customs and Border Protection (CBP), which have been central to debates over immigration enforcement — are not expected to face major disruptions in a partial shutdown, other divisions could experience operational setbacks.
Commenting on the situation, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said, "ICE needs to be dramatically reformed. Period. Full stop." He emphasized the need for sweeping changes at DHS, particularly regarding the conduct of ICE and CBP.
If funding is not restored, DHS employees could face furloughs or be required to work without pay, potentially affecting services ranging from disaster response to national security operations.
