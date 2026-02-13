T20 World Cup Video With Indian Vendor Reselling 'Unused' Drinks Goes Viral Authority Clarifies

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) A viral video has been making the rounds online, leaving netizens shocked and questioning hygiene standards at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

The clip, recorded by who seems to be a spectator at a T20 World Cup game, shows a food stall vendor refilling a large soft drink bottle.

The vendor can be seen uncovering glasses of the popular soft drink, and carefully pouring it back into the bottle. Unverified claims said that unused drinks were being poured back into the bottle to serve them again.

However, others also said that this could be a way of disposing of the drink - as it is far more convenient to throw away a bottle of soft drink compared to several paper cups. Watch the video below:

Hours after the video took the internet by storm, the Delhi and District Cricket Association has put out a statement addressing the video. They said that the pouring "is undertaken by authorised concessionaire for stadium, in line with the event guidelines."

"We follow strict hygiene protocols at the venue. In the instance shown in the video, the vendor, while segregating wet and dry waste, poured the unused beverage back into the bottle prior to disposal as part of the waste collection process.

"The bottles were subsequently collected, segregated and processed in accordance with the venue's waste management and recycling policy," the association added.

This statement came just minutes before the start of the second match between India and Namibia. The game, according to online ticket vendors, is sold out. The stadium will continue to hold more matches in the coming week, with three games of the UAE scheduled to take place.



