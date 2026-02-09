Mini Stroke Warning Signs: Six Symptoms You Should Never Ignore

A mini-stroke, also known as a Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), occurs when there is a temporary blockage of blood flow to the brain. Learn the key symptoms of a mini-stroke.

A mini-stroke, or TIA, happens when blood flow to the brain is briefly blocked. Symptoms are like a stroke but last only minutes to hours before the person recovers.

One in three people who have a TIA may have a future stroke, with half at high risk within a year. TIA symptoms usually disappear within 24 hours, often in minutes.

Mini-strokes don't cause permanent damage but are a warning sign of a future full stroke. The WHO states stroke is a leading cause of death and disability worldwide.

The first symptom is facial weakness, where one side of the face droops. This is due to a blocked blood supply to facial nerves and is part of the FAST stroke test.

Another symptom is weakness in an arm or leg. Sudden numbness, weakness, or paralysis on one side of the body is common. You may also have trouble lifting an arm or leg.

Slurred speech is another symptom. Sudden blindness and blurred vision are also signs of a mini-stroke. Unlike gradual vision loss, a TIA's impact is sudden and temporary.

Severe dizziness, sudden loss of balance, or being unable to stand or walk are all signs of a mini-stroke. It affects brainstem or cerebellar blood flow, and you may feel nauseous.

A person might not be able to do basic tasks like touching their nose with a finger on one side. Also, instability may worsen due to uneven surfaces.