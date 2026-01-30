Wings India 2026: Air India Boosts Order To 600, Signs Boeing Deal

The Indian aviation landscape witnessed a historic transformation this week at Wings India 2026, where a series of deals and strategic partnerships signalled the country's shift from being a mere market for aircraft to a global hub for manufacturing and services. Leading the charge, Air India expanded its massive order book by adding 30 fuel-efficient Boeing narrowbody aircraft, bringing its total commitment to 600 planes.

Strategic Partnerships and Fleet Modernisation

Beyond hardware purchases, the airline signed a multi-year agreement with Boeing Global Services for a Component Services Program. This deal ensures that Air India's entire fleet of Boeing 787 Dreamliners, including those yet to be delivered, will have dedicated maintenance support to improve operational reliability.

Air India and Airbus also revamped their existing partnership, converting 15 A321neo orders into the A321XLR variant.

'Make in India' and Indigenous Capabilities Take Flight

Meanwhile, the "Make in India" initiative received a significant boost as Sakthi Group and Omnipol signed a Memorandum of Understanding to introduce the L410 NG 19-seater aircraft to the domestic market. The two companies are currently assessing the feasibility of establishing a Final Assembly Line (FAL) in India.

India's homegrown aerospace capabilities were also on full display as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) secured a contract with Pawan Hans Limited for 10 Dhruv Next Generation (NG) helicopters. This agreement, valued at over Rs. 1,800 crores, marks a pivotal moment for the civil helicopter sector, signalling a transition to indigenously developed platforms for domestic utility and offshore operations.

Building Human Capital for a Growing Industry

To support this rapid physical expansion, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) partnered with the Airports Council International (ACI) to launch a professional accreditation program. Over the next five years, more than 115 Indian aviation professionals will be trained to meet global leadership standards, ensuring that India's airport management remains world-class.

Government Vision for a Global Leadership Role

Addressing the gathering, Rammohan Naidu, Union Minister of Civil Aviation, noted that the country's progress is a testament to collective commitment. "India is no longer just flying aircraft--we are designing, building and leading global aviation. Indian skies are full of infinite possibilities. From market to maker, India's aviation ecosystem is taking a global leadership flight. India represents the wings of 1.5 billion aspirations," the Minister said during the Wings India Excellence Awards.

The host state of Telangana also reinforced its position as a central pillar of this growth. Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana, shared a bold vision to transform the state into a premier aero-engine and MRO hub by 2047. He emphasised that the future of the industry must be built on "passengers' invisible trust in aircraft and the machines that connect nations," while highlighting that Hyderabad airport already operates on 100 per cent renewable energy.

As the event concluded with the presentation of the Excellence Awards, it was clear that India's aviation sector is no longer just dreaming of the future--it is actively building it. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)