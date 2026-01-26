Amber Heard Admits She No Longer Wants To Use Her Voice After Johnny Depp Trial

Amber Heard recently got candid about the impact the Johnny Depp trial has had on her life and her voice, saying she now feels "drowned out" and pushed into silence.

According to TMZ, the Aquaman actress spoke about her struggle in a new documentary titled Silenced, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on Saturday.

Heard opened up about how the long public court battle with her former husband changed the way she sees herself and her place in the world. Describing how things kept getting "worse" when she tried to speak up, Heard shared how she now feels she has lost the space to tell her side of the story.

"I didn't understand it could get so much worse for me as a woman, using my voice. I have lost my ability to speak. I am not here to tell my story. I don't want to tell my story, In fact, I don't want to use my voice anymore. That's the problem," Heard said.

According to TMZ, Heard's legal battle with Depp began after he filed a defamation case against her over a 2018 opinion piece she wrote for The Washington Post, in which she spoke about domestic abuse. A jury later ruled in Depp's favour and awarded him damages. At the same time, the jury also supported Heard in part of her countersuit.

After the trial, Heard stepped away from public life. She moved to Spain and has kept a low profile. While her public image has struggled to recover, Depp's career has picked up again, with new film projects and a recent directing role that includes actor Al Pacino.